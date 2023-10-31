You can immediately see that this is a ‘659 cc short-stroke single-cylinder engine with desmodromic valve control’ with an ‘extreme bore/stroke ratio’ and the ‘thermal part’ of the ‘1299 Panigale’. Have we lost you? This is roughly what it sounds like to your partner when you try to explain something technical about your car. Good advice is to keep it simpler: this is the most powerful single-cylinder road car ever.

Okay, there are probably more powerful single cylinders built in sheds by handy guys with a turbo, a welding machine and a laptop, but we’re talking about series production now. Ducati calls its latest creation the Superquadro Mono, with Mono indicating that it is a single-cylinder engine. Superquadra hits the valves. It produces 85 hp and 67 Nm in combination with a racing exhaust. Impressive when you consider that the most powerful Ducati produces 240 hp from a four-cylinder engine.

The most powerful single-cylinder in the world without a racing exhaust

With the normal exhaust the power is 77.5 hp at 9,750 rpm. The torque is then 63 Nm. The limiter is a little further, at 10,250 rpm. One of the reasons why the engine can spin so much is the aforementioned desmodromic valves. It is not yet known where the strongest single-cylinder in the world will be installed. In a week’s time, Ducati will present its new range of motorcycles for 2024.

Oxygen and fuel enter the combustion chamber through the valves in the engine and exhaust gases exit through other valves. Normally the camshaft pushes these valves open and a spring ensures that the valves close again. But if an engine revs too much, the spring does not close the valve fast enough. If a valve is left open too long and the piston comes back up, the two collide and you can call an engine rebuild company.

So what are desmodromic valves?

Ducati’s desmodromic valves do not use a spring. The camshaft not only pushes the valve open, but also pulls it closed again. Because the two are always connected, it is impossible for the valve to remain open for too long. This is how the engine can reach such ridiculous speeds. However, these special valves are not the only solution; There are also stronger springs that are made for high speeds and high power.