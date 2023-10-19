The most expensive used car in the Netherlands: we found it for you!

Fun fact that is of no use to you at all: the Bugatti Veyron was initially ‘too cheap’ to sell well. The manufacturer had difficulty wearing out the cars. In terms of price, they were around a million euros each. Only later, when a lot of special editions and fast versions came along, did sales start to pick up.

Brands such as Koenigsegg and Pagani also discovered that it is better to do business in the ’boutique hypercar market’ than just above the traditional hypercars of the well-known brands.

Adrian Newey

However, the most expensive used car in the Netherlands today is not a Bugatti Veyron (or a Chiron). No, it’s a real Aston Martin! And no, not a special ‘007’ edition of the DB9 or something like that, but really something special.

It concerns the Aston Martin Valkyrie. Like many other cars, this should be a bit of a Formula 1 road car. Of course, that’s absolutely not the case, but there is some truth behind it in this case.

The car was designed by none other than Adrian Newey. Today, Aston Martin belongs to Lawrence Stroll, but at the time the British brand was a partner of Red Bull Racing. Then a Valkyrie is of course more fun than a can of Red Bull with ‘Aston Martin’ written on it, right?

Price of the most expensive used car in the Netherlands

Aston Martin is only building 175 units of the Valkyrie, of which 25 are the AMR Pro version. Of course, they have all been sold out for a long time, so you will have to look for a used copy.

In this case we found one for it. It is simply by far the most expensive used car in the Netherlands. Until recently, that price was up to 1 million euros. Then you have cars like a tuned G63 6×6, Porsche Carrera GT or an Alfa Romeo Spider 1750 TBI.

But this Valkyrie goes far, far beyond that. The asking price is a reasonable one 3.929.950 euro. Phew, that’s four times more expensive than the most expensive car on Marktplaats. That (almost) four million sounds like a very high amount and of course it is in an absolute sense.

In a relative sense, it’s all not too bad. These cars already cost ‘bare’ 3,500,000 excluding VAT and that 3,929,950 euros includes VAT (which you can reclaim). So the selling party will not make a very large profit in that respect. So this most expensive car in the Netherlands can actually be called a bargain!

Performance

By the way, you certainly don’t have to feel cheated, because it is a true work of art. The car is as light as possible. The engine is a 6.5 liter V12 from Cosworth that can run at 11,100 rpm. Bet this sounds better than Aston Martin’s real Formula 1 car? Now that’s not that difficult, even a Formula 2 car or the safety car sounds better than a Formula 1 car.

In terms of power, the Valkyrie has more power than the F1 drivers. The V12 is already good for 1,000 hp at 10,500 rpm and the electric motor adds another 160 hp. That is 1,160 hp (and 900 Nm) with a weight of 1,100 kg. So if you weigh under 60 kg, you have a 1 to 1 weight ratio.

Obviously this is an almost brand new car. The mileage of this example is 145 km, so the previous owner drove it around the block and then packed it up. We would of course also have chosen the color – Emerald Green. You can view the most expensive used car in the Netherlands here.

This is what it sounds like:

