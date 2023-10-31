loading…

Gene weapons are capable of targeting specific ethnicities. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Some countries have “armed” themselves with deadly weapons that target human genes. That was revealed by China’s main spy agency.

In a post on its official WeChat account, the Ministry of State Security said some countries had targeted Chinese residents for “ulterior motives”.

The ministry did not name the countries or provide evidence to support the claims.

The existence of such weapons has long been ignored by the mainstream scientific community and dismissed as a conspiracy theory.

In a report in February last year, researchers from the Strategic Risk Council said the threat of biological weapons as a deterrent was “irrelevant” because no country was safe from the impact of the pandemic.

But what the Chinese ministry accuses these countries of is not a biological agent engineered for the entire world, but rather the creation of a targeted threat, or genetic weapon.

Genetic weapons, also known as ethnic biological weapons, are genetically engineered biological weapons capable of targeting members of a specific race or ethnicity.

“Even though up to 99.9 percent of human DNA is shared by all individuals on earth, there are major genetic differences that distinguish people of certain ethnicities or races,” said China’s Ministry of State Security, reported by the South China Morning Post.

According to China’s Ministry of State Security, these differences can be exploited to “kill predetermined racial targets.”