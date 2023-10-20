We pay the gym fee or buy all kinds of equipment to exercise at home, but it turns out that It is enough to climb a few stairs a day to reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseasessignificantly.

Climbing stairs is a free exercise, can be done at any time of the day, even when it is raining or very hot. And almost everyone has ladders at hand. Five steps are enough to get started.

A study carried out by a medical team from Tulane University, in the United States, has analyzed the clinical data of 458,860 adults in the United Kingdom, collected by UK Biobank. These data include healthy people, others who have high blood pressure, or a genetic history with a risk of heart attack.

Climbing stairs improves heart health

These patients climbed stairs daily for more than 12 yearsand their cardiovascular health was monitored.

In this drawing you can see reducing the risk of heart attack and other cardiovascular diseases, according to the number of stairs climbed per day:

Atherosclerosis

It is important to keep in mind that we are talking about going up stairs, not going down them. It also provides benefits, but smaller.

As we see, Climb five steps a minimum of five times, that is, Just 25 steps a day reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease by 3%.

If we climb about 50 steps a day, the risk of heart attack is reduced by 16%. With 75 stairs, we go down to 22%. The optimal number is about 100 steps a day, where the risk is reduced by 23%. Curiously, with more than 100 the risk is only reduced by 19%. Surely because that number is only raised by healthy people, where their risk is lower.

The study states that these reductions occur in all age groups and with different health states: healthy people, people with high blood pressure, obese, etc. That is, it is a healthy exercise for everyone.

Doctors explain that the report is not a cause-effect test, because other factors intervene in cardiovascular health. But it does demonstrate a relationship, according to Science Alert:

“Short, high-intensity stair climbs are an effective way to improve cardiorespiratory fitness and lipid profile, especially among those who cannot meet current physical activity recommendations,” says Dr. Lu Qi.

So you already know: Climbing a minimum of 25 steps a day already represents a reduction in the risk of cardiovascular disease. The optimal value is between 75 and 100 steps a day. If you live in an apartment, it’s easy for you. If not, climb the steps to the landing several times. Worth!