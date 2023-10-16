The age rating of the Five Nights At Freddy’s (FNAF) movie has been revealed, confirming the minimum age to watch it in several countries.

We have already seen several trailers, the curious name change it has in some countries and also the change of dates it has had. The Five Nights at Freddy’s film is getting closer and, finally, we know a key detail for all those who go to the cinema. We already know What is the minimum age to watch the FNAF movie.

According to several source that works in cinemas and the cinemas’ own websites, The minimum age to see the Five Nights At Freddy’s movie is 16 years in Spain and 12 years in Mexico. Mexican cinemas would have relied on the classification system of the Federal Cinematography Law to set the age rating for FNAF The Movie.

When opening the sale of tickets to see the film, it has been discovered what the different minimum ages are to see it depending on the country. Now, if you have that minimum age in Mexico, What is the minimum age to watch the FNAF movie in the rest of the world? We will answer this question below.

What is the overall age rating of the Five Nights at Freddy’s (FNAF) movie?

To clear up any doubts, the key is in the system of content equivalences for cinema at a global level. Thanks to the comparative tables, and the data extracted from movie theaters, we can see what the age classification will be in all the countries where FNAF The Movie is released. Next, we leave a list with the Minimum age to see this film in some notable countriesaccording to all the information available as of October 16, 2023:

Age to watch FNAF The Movie in Spain – Not recommended for children under 16 years of age Age to watch FNAF The Movie in Argentina – Not recommended for children under 13 years of age Age to watch FNAF The Movie in Bolivia – Not recommended for children under 16 years of age Age to watch FNAF The Movie in Chile – No recommended for children under 14 years old Age to watch FNAF The Movie in Colombia – Not recommended for children under 15 years old Age to watch FNAF The Movie in Costa Rica – Not recommended for children under 15 years old Age to watch FNAF The Movie in Guatemala – Not recommended for children under 15 years of age Age to view FNAF The Movie in Ecuador – Not recommended for children under 12 years of age Age to view FNAF The Movie in El Salvador – Not recommended for children under 18 years of age Age to view FNAF The Movie in the United States – Not recommended for children under 13 years old Age to watch FNAF The Movie in Honduras – Not recommended for children under 15 years old Age to watch FNAF The Movie in Mexico – Not recommended for children under 12 years old Age to watch FNAF The Movie in Nicaragua – Not recommended for minors 18 years old Age to watch FNAF The Movie in Peru – Not recommended for children under 14 years old Age to watch FNAF The Movie in Puerto Rico – Not recommended for children under 15 years old Age to watch FNAF The Movie in the United Kingdom – Not recommended for minors 15 years old Age to watch FNAF The Movie in Uruguay – Not recommended for children under 15 years old Age to watch FNAF The Movie in Venezuela – Not recommended for children under 14 years old

