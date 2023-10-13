loading…

The Israeli and US military coalition will not be able to weaken the spirit of Hamas fighters. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – The military strength of Israel and the US if they form a coalition will be an interesting discussion to review. Not only will the army double, its combat power will also be supported by various capable weapons.

Israel is at the height of tensions with Hamas. This became a domino effect after the Hamas attack with the title ‘Al-Aqsa Storm Operation’ some time ago.

The conflict between Hamas and Israel has also made other countries express support for each party. On the Israeli side, they received support from their close ally, namely the United States.

For your information, the United States and Israel have been known to have close relations at all times. Regarding the Israel-Hamas conflict, Washington DC has also confirmed that it will help Tel Aviv.

Looking at the military strength of the United States and Israel, what if their strengths merged into one?

Israel-US Military Strength If Joined

Talking about world military power, it cannot be denied that the United States is at the top. This is actually not surprising considering the status of the US as a superpower.

Global Fire Power (GFP) even placed the United States in first place in the world military rankings in 2023. With an index score of 0.0712, Uncle Sam’s country even managed to outperform a number of its rivals, including Russia.

Meanwhile, Israel itself also has a relatively good position. They are in 18th place out of 145 other countries ranked by GFP.

1. Number of Soldiers

Turning to the number of troops, the United States is estimated to have 1.39 million active personnel and 442 thousand reserve personnel. Meanwhile, Israel has 173 thousand active troops and 465 thousand reserve troops. Combined, the number is 1.56 million active personnel and 907 thousand reserve troops.

2. Armament

In terms of Army arsenal, the two countries will have a combined force of 7,700 tanks and 359,845 armored vehicles. Then, there are also thousands of artillery pieces and more than 2,000 mobile rocket projectors.

Crossing the sea level, this coalition will have 11 aircraft carriers, 73 submarines, 92 destroyers, 29 corvettes, 55 patrol ships, and up to 8 mine-laying ships.