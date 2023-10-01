Like every week, the schedules have been updated. the next rounds of Nintendo maintenance tasks for the online services of its different platforms. Here we bring you a new compilation of them.

Nintendo Maintenance

As on previous occasions, online gaming, online gaming and other elements that require the use of the Internet will no longer be functional. This will occur in the schedules of Nintendo maintenance tasks.

These are the services affected:

Software download on 3DS and Wii U and Nintendo eShop for Switch, 3DS and Wii U: From Monday, October 2, 2023 10:00 p.m. to Tuesday, October 3, 2023 4:00 a.m. (Spanish peninsular time)

All Nintendo Switch Online services: From Tuesday, October 3, 2023 3:00 until Tuesday, October 3, 2023 6:00 (Spanish peninsular time)

Using cards and download codes in the Nintendo Switch eShop: From Tuesday, October 3, 2023 5:45 a.m. to Tuesday, October 3, 2023 11:00 a.m. (Spanish peninsular time)

All Nintendo Switch Online services: From Thursday, October 5, 2023 3:00 until Thursday, October 5, 2023 6:00 (Spanish peninsular time)

Additionally, you can check the schedules for other territories here. What do you think of this maintenance? You know, don’t hesitate to share your opinion below in the comments.

Fuente.