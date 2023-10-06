The curious study in which the most important executive directors in the United States are ranked, under a series of rankings and categories.

Surely you know a few CEOs of some particular companies that you like, and when we talk about technology companies, some come to mind like Mark Zuckerberg or himself. Elon Musk.

Now the preply site has analyzed different transcripts of American CEOs in speeches and public appearances uploaded to YouTube, and they have been classified out of 100 points in relation to five parameters: vocabulary breadth, vocabulary sophistication, textual readability, critical thinking and contextual relevance .

In the category of intelligence, Mark Zuckerberg has been ranked above Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Mark Zuckerberg has ranked ninth among the 50 CEOs evaluated, while Elon Musk is in 16th position in the ranking.

First is Demis Hassabis of DeepMind, who states that the executive “has enriched all his public speeches with a unique combination of knowledge.”

Preply

In the category of emotional intelligencewhich is key to managing teams, Musk is also behind Marc Zuckerberg, although this time there is only a minimal difference.

We found other very interesting personalities such as Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in 17th place, Twitter creator Jack Dorsey in 18th place, Sam Altman of OpenAI in 19th and Arvind Krishna of IBM in 20th, among others.

Preply

Finally, in the category of positivitywhere they have counted how often certain positive words are used in speeches, at the top of the list is Oliver Zipse of BMW who curiously was at the bottom of the list of the most intelligent.

Preply

The site comments that “their consistent use of affirmative language underscores their drive to motivate and inspire their teams and stakeholders.”