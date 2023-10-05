We already informed you about its success in downloads, but it seems that the end of Pac-Man 99. Bandai Namco officially confirmed it a while ago.

Pac-Man 99 en Switch Online

We have already been able to meet several closing dates for this free Nintendo Switch Online game. Its services will begin to disappear in August and it will completely close the October 8, 2023. This means it’s the last week to enjoy it.

This is the message published by those responsible:

The online service for the Nintendo Switch Online subscriber-only software Pac-Man 99 will end on Sunday, October 8, 2023. You will be able to continue enjoying paid additional content offline even after the online service ends

We remind you that, as of that date, the game It will only be available to players who purchased the paid DLC, that is, the Deluxe Pack and Mode Unlock packs. Only CPU Battle, Blind Time Attack and Score Attack can be played offline.

These are the detailed dates for Switch Online:

August 8, 2023 at 8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET – Discontinued content: paid custom themes

September 8, 2023 at 8:00 am PT/11:00 am ET – Discontinued content: Deluxe Pack and Mode Unlock

October 8, 2023 at 9:00 pm PT / October 9 at 12:00 am ET – Discontinuation of online services for the main game and free custom themes

What do you think? Don’t hesitate to leave it in the comments. Finally, you can also find our complete coverage of this Switch Online game here.

Via.