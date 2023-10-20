Yesterday we already presented a remarkable fact for Renault fans, because the first generation of the Twingo turned out to be ready for your classic car collection. To celebrate the thirtieth anniversary of the mischievous A-segmenter, the French had treated him to a trio from restomodsa link. However, there still seems to be a Renault from the 1990s that is well on its way to becoming a sought-after classic… Or at least in one country.

Japanese cartoon character snout

Every year, countless Renault Kangoo fans gather at the foot of Mount Fiji in Japan to exhibit their own copy, or simply to marvel at a colorful mix of French ludo spaces. This year there were almost 2,000 in total, and the Kangoo Jamboree has continued to attract more and more for 14 years. The Kangoo is somewhat of a cult car in Japan and we could be completely on the wrong track here, but we attribute this partly to the cute Manga eyes of the first generation. In addition, the Renault was of course also one of the first vans on the market when it was launched in 1997, and – if you really want to know – the first to ever have two sliding doors at the back.

The Kangoo is now in its third generation, where it has exchanged its cartoon character snout for a considerably more serious set of headlights. Furthermore, the new model still follows the ludospace recipe of yesteryear, complete with an extended Grand Kangoo version. The latter was premiered at the Kangoo Jamboree because with so many car enthusiasts in one place, Renault itself could not be missed there.