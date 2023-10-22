Batman and Punisher are combined into a single character and the result is worth seeing.

This is the incredible fusion between Batman and Punisher that will leave you amazed

Join the conversation

Batman y Punisher They are possibly two of the bloodiest characters in their respective universes. Additionally, both Bruce Wayne and Frank Castle share a traumatic past that led them to become Batman y Punisher. Now, an inspiring cosplay design has imagined what would happen if Bruce Wayne and Frank Castle became a single character that could well be called The Bat Punisher. The cosplay has been made by batsturd, who is a specialist in bringing to life unique Batman and Wolverine designs that fans can’t see anywhere else.

Batman and Punisher are combined into a single character and the result is worth seeing

By creating various outfits that have an amazing effect, The cosplayer has put together Batman and Carnage, Batman and Spawn or Wolverine and Ghost Rider, among many other designs. Batman and Punisher are known for their refined crime-fighting strategies. Both are specialists in hand-to-hand combat and in the use of different weapons that make their jobs easier. The batsturd cosplay is even more impressive having combined the two.

Bat Punisher catches everyone’s attention with a contrasting black and white color combination and is equipped with several weapons. This version uses Batman’s cowl with some of The Punisher’s own accessories. Although this combined hero goes against Batman’s rule of not resorting to lethal weapons, there is a version of Batman from DC’s Dark Multiverse who acts as he does. Punisher in Grim Knight. This crossover has created a completely reasonable character for Marvel and DC to collaborate with at some point. But until then, fans will have to make do with this incredible Batman and Punisher fan design.

You can see all of batsturd’s cosplays on her Instagram.

Join the conversation