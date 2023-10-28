Charizard and the Alolan Marowak have become a single Pokémon to wreak havoc and leave everyone speechless.

This is the incredible result of the fusion.

Virtually every person on the face of the Earth knows the Pokémon franchise. Over the years it has become one of the most famous and well-known sagas in the world and its community does not stop creating new content. Content that, although not official, offers impressive results, that is what gives This incredible fusion between Charizard and the Alolan Marowak, a true work of art.

You are used to seeing different creations by Pokémon users, be it new evolutions or even making wonderful wooden boxes to store the cards of your most valuable creatures. On this occasion have decided to fuse two Pokémon to create a unique and impressive beast that will leave you speechlessso don’t miss out on what we are going to offer you a little further down.

This is what the mix between Charizard and Marowak looks like

On this occasion, the work has been created by Reddit user CaligoMilites. In addition to a couple of images that the user has left, he has also taken the trouble to leave a description about this new Pokémon. Of course, just below these lines you will have all the details so that you know everything about Marowzard, since that is how its creator has named it. He opens his eyes wide, because the result will not leave anyone indifferent.

Marowzard is known as the Pokémon from Hell. It is not known if he is still alive or dead. When Giratina entered our world through the portal, this Pokémon appeared to defend the passage, so nothing can leave and nothing can enter. This Pokémon’s flames are a hundred times hotter than Charizard’s flames.

Fusion Charizard and Alolan Marowak Pokemon Fakemon

byu/CaligoMilites inPokemonInfiniteFusion

As you have seen, no detail is missing in the history of Marowzard, a fearsome Pokémon with a truly unique appearance whose fire is much more powerful and dangerous than Charizard’s. The community of this franchise does not stop offering incredible creations that are ready to impress all the followers of the saga, who knows, maybe we can see some of these in an official game. Like Pokémon GO, for example, which is already the game with the most Pokémon in the franchise.

Anything is possible and it is clear that with a community as dedicated as this one, you will be able to continue seeing creations that will expand Pokémon content. As we say, Even if it is not official, it is always great to see new forms and fusions that emerge from the minds of the most loyal followers. If you like this content, we encourage you to take a look at this author’s Reddit profile, since it has more fusions created. A real spectacle.

