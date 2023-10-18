Thanks to its simplicity and accessible design, the WhatsApp instant messaging application has found a place on almost all mobile phones. Also in those that older people usually drive. It is clear that many grandparents do not enjoy cell phones as much as more or less young people, but they still need to use them to keep in touch with their children, family and friends..

But as easy as Meta’s service is to use, there are some features that can help make it even more convenient for older people. In this article we are going to see what is the ideal WhatsApp settings for seniors.

Many elderly people mainly have the problem of being more vulnerable when it comes to receiving potential threats. Not to mention the inconveniences that, in general, they can have with changes.

It’s not that WhatsApp is constantly changing the essentials, but it is common that they usually need help with its configuration.

The importance of WhatsApp font size for older people

One of the aspects that many older people suffer the most in their lives is lack of vision. Age takes its toll on all of us sooner or later, and few reach an advanced age with their vision abilities intact. In the case of mobile phones, this can be considered a full-fledged while.

Therefore, our first recommendation when thinking about ideal WhatsApp settings for seniors It involves changing the font size. Something as simple as going to Chat Settings > Font Size and choosing Large. A device with a generous screen and always with high brightness can also be helpful for older people to have a better relationship with WhatsApp.

Select important contacts

Each older person is different, and, therefore, the configuration should not always be the same in each case. But The most common thing happens because older people do not want to spend all day receiving messages and notifications..

In this sense, our recommendation is clear: put only those really important contacts on WhatsApp (and on your mobile in general), avoiding groups and unnecessary notifications as much as possible.

Without forgetting either that WhatsApp allows you to decide which notifications to receive and which not. Since the agility to stay alert is not the same, It is better not to overwhelm them with constant notifications, and leave the phone for really important things. At least, at first.

Be careful with WhatsApp updates

Depositphotos

As we mentioned before, WhatsApp is no different from any other application when it comes to receiving updates. Some, so relevant that they can change their operation or, if necessary, eliminate it. The best thing in these cases is not to automate WhatsApp updates, so that you do not encounter unexpected changes from one day to the next.

Unlike the rest of the options, this is not done from the app menu itself, but by going to the Google Play Store (or the App Store) and unchecking Update automatically in the WhatsApp tab itself.

This does not mean that WhatsApp should not be updated for older people, it is important for security, but it is best that it be done by a knowledgeable person who explains the changes that may have occurred within the application. It may seem normal to you, but things like WhatsApp communities can be complex and disconcerting for many people.

There are times when less is more

WhatsApp has quite a few functions, although sometimes it may not seem like it, that many of us tend to use daily, from sending multimedia files to making calls or video calls. Although the latter can be interesting to stay in touch with our elders, it is better not to exhaust them with information.

In this sense, less is more, it doesn’t hurt for an older person to start by getting the most basics of the app, and then, if they want and can, they become familiar with things like sharing photos, changing the profile image, attending to to the states, channels, etc.