It is very common that when you watch a television series or your favorite movie, the dialogues do not sound very good. This can be frustrating, as it prevents you from enjoying the story and breaks up the entire entertainment experience, due to the fact that you can barely understand what they are saying.

Despite technological advances, such as improved microphones, which allow actors to speak in a softer voice without losing sound, dialogue often sounds extremely quiet. Why does this happen?

The reason why dialogue doesn’t sound good in movies

One of the reasons behind this problem is downmixing, a process that compresses audio so that it can adapt to different devices, such as televisions, smartphones, and speakers. Nevertheless, This process can cause dialogue to be heard quieter than other sounds.such as music or special effects.

Fortunately, there are several effective methods that can be applied to solve this problem. And one of them is to adjust the sound settings of your Smart TV or audio system.

Turn off dynamic range

One way to improve the clarity of dialogue on your TV is to turn off dynamic range. This is a parameter found in the settings, and which aims to create a dramatic effect by varying the sound level, but which often makes the dialogue sound quieter.

To solve it, you must look in your TV settings for an option that says dynamic range compression or something similar and make sure it is disabled. This will keep the sounds consistent and, as a result, raise the volume of the actors’ voices, allowing you to hear every word clearly.

Adjust the equalizer

One way to achieve better quality sound is to modify the equalizer. You don’t need to have advanced knowledge to carry it out, you just have to pay attention to two fundamental elements: the bass and the treble.

Bass can interfere with understanding dialogue, while treble typically corresponds to most actors’ voices. Therefore, To enjoy full sound, reduce the bass a little and increase the treble.

It is important that you explore options in your television settings that promote clarity of dialogue.

This varies by brand, but they are usually within the sound settings and are found as dialogue, news, voice enhancement or clear voice, you should choose the one that best suits your preferences.

It is worth mentioning that to better hear the dialogues in a movie or television series, it is not only crucial to adjust the settings of your Smart TV, but also follow other tips that will help you improve the audio quality.

You can expand your experience with a sound bar that has a good frequency response, but above all low distortion.

It is essential that you find a quiet place to watch TV, where there are no external noises that interfere with the sound, this way, you can enjoy your favorite movies and series with the best audio quality.