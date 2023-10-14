PURWOKERTO.SUARA.COM, BANJARNEGARA- Most of Banjarnegara Regency is in the highlands. Even in some sub-districts, the height of the area reaches above 1000 meters above sea level.

However, there are still several sub-districts that are in the lower plains.

Several sub-districts in the lower areas include Purwareja Klampok, Susukan, Mandiraja, Purwanegara and Bawang sub-districts. However, not all areas in the sub-districts are low, some areas are still quite high or hilly.

Areas that are relatively flat or low, for example around national roads.

Also read: Not playing around, the Regent of Kebumen reminds ASN to be neutral and not engage in practical politics

The lowest sub-district in Banjarnegara, based on BPS Banjarnegara data, is Purwareja Klampok with a height of 44 meters above sea level, followed by Susukan with 80 meters above sea level, Mandiraja 131 meters above sea level and Bawang 149 meters above sea level.

Purwareja Klampok District is the lowest sub-district in Banjarnegara Regency. It’s natural that the area is warmer than other areas in Banjarnegara.

Even when it is dry and affected by El Nino like now, the Klampok area feels as hot as if it were in an area close to the coast.

Klampok District is known as a legendary ceramic producing area. One of the best-selling products is the teapot tea set made from clay.

This area is also historic because there are cultural heritage buildings in the form of former sugar factory employee houses and a former sugar factory from the Dutch colonial era.

Also read: Now global, Vanny Vabiola turns out to have refused an audition on TV because she was asked to take off her hijab