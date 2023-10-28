The truth is that smart TVs with Android stand out for having access to an endless number of applications from Google Play. However, as with smartphones with this software, Smart TVs also have access to developer mode with which you can have access to a secret menu with a series of options that are not available as standard, but must be activated.

Some of these functions can help you at times, such as use your phone as a mouse. For this reason, it is worth knowing what process must be followed to enable these functionalities that are not active by default on TVs with this operating system.

Use the developer mode of your Android TV

Find or manage to activate the hidden settings of a Smart TV Android They are not complicated. In fact, it can be achieved in just a few seconds if you follow a series of instructions. Keep in mind that these steps that you will see below will help you if you have a smart TV with this system.

Therefore, if you have a Samsung, LG or another brand that uses another operating system, the truth is that they will not work for you. Although these brands also have a particular secret menu. But, on this occasion, we will only tell you how you have to access the android developer mode on your TV.

The truth is that this hidden setting allows you to access a series of hidden functions that are not active by default. Therefore, if you want activate this menufollow these steps:

Ve al Settings menu from your Android TV (gear icon that appears at the top right of the screen within the menu). Once here, you have to go to the tab Device Preferences or About Device. Depending on the version, the truth is that the name may vary.

Tap on Information. Go to the tab Compilation y press OK several times. Each time you press it will tell you that you have a series of touches left to access the developer permissions. When a notification appears that it has been activated, stop pressing. Return to the previous menu and you will now be able to access the Developer Options.

Within these secret Android TV settings, just like on mobiles, you can find all kinds of options. Among the functions that you can change as you want on your smart TV are the following alternatives: Show layout limits, Window animation scale, Animation duration scale, USB debugging, Select USB settings, among many others. In general, you can find additional options for multimedia, applications, rendering, networks, etc.

There are basic options like the ones we have mentioned that can help you at some point and that you can modify on your own. On the other hand, there are other more advanced functions that it is better not to use because you could worsen the performance of your Android Smart TV.