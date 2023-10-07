Google Japan has come up with a frankly curious concept: a keyboard cap that allows you to really write and has published some DIT plans so that anyone can create their version with a 3D printer.

Google Japan has come up with the ultimate invention. A cap shaped like a giant key that imitates the classic Gboard that keeps a shiny element inside: You can really write and everything is reflected on the mobile.

As you can imagine, this is a joke from the American company. Last year they presented a very long keyboard that allowed you to share the keys with another user, but what is clear is that it hits the nail on the head with the idea.

It is common around this time for Google Japan to show these types of inventions that no one is going to use, but they highlight that technology is practically everywhere.

The American firm has even released a short video, which you can see below these lines, where it shows the concept, how it works and how it could change people’s lives. All seen from a comic point, of course.

As they explain in the video, In addition to protecting from UVA rays, its main point of interest is that it allows you to write. All you have to do is turn it from one side to the other to change between the characters and click on the cap to confirm that you want to write that specific letter.

According to Google, the keyboard cap is capable of covering the entire head and protecting the hairstyle of any Japanese user.

Best of all, the company has launched on GitHub DIY plans so that anyone can create their cap with a 3D printeras well as a production guide to follow the design step by step.

The Google keyboard cap has a 6-axis sensor to detect when you move your head and thus be able to choose a specific letter, a power button, a USB-C connector for charging and a Bluetooth connection to connect it directly to your mobile.