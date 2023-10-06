Not everything shines for Godolkin’s first place: find out why this second-ranking student could be the real star of the next season of The Boys

Since Godolkin University became the setting for The Boys spin-off, titled Gen V, the debate over who will join the Seven has been more intense than ever. Do you think Marie Moreau, who tops the university lists, is the one? Let me rock your world with three words: Jordan Li deserves more.

In the shadow of a dubious leader

It’s true that Marie Moreau rose to fame after her spectacular confrontation with Golden Boy, but does that make her the most worthy candidate? Perhaps we are overlooking the one who truly deserves that position of honor: Jordan Li. Li’s powers are not only formidable, but also incredibly versatile.something that The Seven could take advantage of.

When we think of a perfect superhero for the Seven, the list of requirements includes power, charisma, and the ability to adapt to changing situations. Homelander, A-train, The Deep and others already possess these qualities in industrial quantities. But this curious character brings something else to the table: the ability to change gender and thereby access different skill sets.

Powers that leave a mark on Gen V

Jordan Li isn’t just a brilliant student at this superheroic university; He is a true prodigy. Lee can change gender and manifest different types of abilities depending on their gender identity at the time. Imagine the tactical possibilities that could offer the Seven. As a woman, Li can release energy bolts of varying intensities; As a man, she is practically indestructible. Li has demonstrated these abilities in her confrontation with Golden Boy, and no doubt any team would benefit from such powers.

The argument becomes even stronger when we consider that Jordan Li’s storytelling is just as captivating as his skills. Born into a conservative Korean-American family, Li has faced obstacles not only as a superhero, but also in his personal life. The complicated relationship with his father reflects a human drama that resonates beyond the screenwhich will surely increase his popularity among fans.

A cultural and moral adjustment

You might be wondering: With all this potential, why doesn’t Li top the Godolkin charts? This is where Vought politics come into play, which has always been a labyrinth of hidden agendas. Li is considered a risk to the US market due to his bi-gender nature and cultural heritage. Yet this is precisely the kind of diversity that could give The Seven a whole new dimension, in tune with changing times. Li’s multifaceted character could function as a bridge between different audiencesproviding a much-needed freshness to the team.

Of course, the recent death of Professor Brink and the emergence of Golden Boy have diminished Li’s chances, but that doesn’t make him any less deserving. In fact, it is in these times of crisis when a hero who can adapt, fight and survive is most needed.

The real rising star

So, who could best fill that coveted place in The Seven? Jordan Li has shown courage, versatility, and an emotional complexity that will resonate with viewers. It’s time to look beyond the lists and recognize the true potential where it lies: in this underrated prodigy from Godolkin. Don’t miss the new episodes of this series every Friday on Prime Video. It’s time for you to find out why Jordan Li could be the next big star.