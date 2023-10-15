There are countless sports watches on the market for the most adventurous who want to monitor all the sports they do outdoors. As it is not possible to try all the models in the world, a very useful guide is to read what buyers comment in their reviews, although the watch that has the most by far on Amazon is the Garmin Instinct Solarwhich is for 248.58 euros.

Garmin Instinct Solar, Smartwatch with waterproof GPS, solar charging function, sports functions, pulse oximetry and smartphone notifications, Graphite

With a recommended price of 349 euros, it can now be seen around 248 euros. It is the most commented on Amazon, with more than 39,500 reviewswith a score of 4.4 out of 5. Remember that if you sign up for Amazon Prime, you have a 30-day free trial (after 49.90 euros per year) to enjoy free fast shipping.

This sports watch has a 1.1-inch round monochrome display with 176 x 176 pixel resolution. It includes an ultra-resistant and transflective lens, which is visible in sunlight at all times and has pixel memory. Resists water pressure up to 10 ATM.

At the function level, it has temperature sensor, barometer, altimeter, blood oxygen sensor, accelerometer and heart rate. It also comes with a fitness function, sleep monitoring, menstrual cycle monitoring, hydration, stress or calorie monitoring. Furthermore, it allows payments with contactless thanks to Garmin Pay.

It integrates GPS, GLONASS and Galileo, as well as Bluetooth and ANT+ for connectivity and data transfer. Its battery promises a duration of 60 hours in GPS modereaching 145 hours with its solar charge.

Most positive comment

Pleasantly surprised. By Nacho, with 5 stars.

After having had a Polar FT7 that only measured your heart rate with a chest strap, a Polar V800 (at the time the top of the range) also with a chest strap and a cheap Amazfit that was quite good for its price, I decided to jump to Garmin. Having been a customer of this type of product, I took my time to research (what if the Venu, what if the Vivoactive) and found this one.

Just as Dacia said it sold cars for people who wanted a car, this Instinct is a sports watch for people who want a great Garmin sports watch. Comfortable, light, eighties Casio G-Shock style aesthetic and with everything you need and more. Without details that are irrelevant to me such as colors on the screen, touch screen, little music or paying with the clock. You have the option to turn on notifications, but I don’t use that either.

It’s a shame it doesn’t have a specific widget for recovery after training and rest and how to avoid overtraining. I suppose there is no perfect watch because if there were there would be no updates and different and more advanced versions. I stay with it and very satisfied. If you have a little problem, before returning it, reset it and maybe you’ll realize, as happened to me, that you love it.

Most critical comment

Quite disappointed. By Amazon Customer, with 3 stars.

For 7 months I have been using a Garmin Forerunner 55, which is from Garmin’s low range but has given me exceptional results when it comes to tracking training, heart rate monitor, VOmax, excellent positioning and battery life of almost two weeks with 10 exercise outings of 1 hour each.

I decided to try the Garmin Instinct Solar because it was higher-end, had good reviews, and had a good offer (€198). After a week of use with various exercises, I can say that it does not surpass the Forerunner 55 in any way and in many of those points that I have mentioned previously it is far behind.

Positioning, I have tried all the possibilities. GPS+Glonass, GPS+Galileo and GPS only and in all cases there are estimation excursions far outside the real trajectory.

Battery, fully charged, initially shows 19 days of autonomy, but it has lasted 5 days, after three outings. Very unfortunate, even more so taking into account the supposed solar charging.

To say something positive, the barometer and the thermometer are fine, but they are totally dispensable for what I want them for.

I’ll probably go back to the Forerunner 55 for exercise.

