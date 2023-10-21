Avengers: Twilight introduces Tony Stark’s son who could pose the biggest threat to the Marvel Universe in the future.

Not long ago we were commenting on the announcement about the next big series Avengers: Twilight that is about to arrive at Marvel. This story will immerse us in a world where the Avengers were dissolved forever. They did not cease to exist, but they did disappear as we know them today, leaving the world around them fell into the hands of villains. The comic Avengers: Twilightwhich comes from writer Chip Zdarsky and artist Daniel Acuña, will show us a Captain America aged while trying to reunite the Avengers in a world that has already forgotten them and does not want them.

The main question would be what could be so serious that the Avengers They had to return after all this time. Marvel Entertainment’s trailer has a possible answer to this question: Tony Stark’s son. In the trailer, fans were able to see some details about this near future: cutting-edge technology becomes the norm, as well as armored agents of SHIELD that intimidate citizens and an army of Iron Man of a future version of Stark Tower which appears to be very similar to a spaceship. Inside, a teenage inventor works on Iron Man’s new technology, apparently guided by a floating hologram of Tony Stark’s head.

For now, much is unknown about the direction the series will take. The little that is known is that there have been a disaster caused by Iron Man, which originates from the ruins of Stark Tower. The image of a futuristic, floating version of the building descending from the heavens suggests the person inside has a family connection to Tony Stark, while the inventor’s age suggests he may be a grandson or future son of the Marvel genius. The tattoo on their arm hints that they have incorporated circuitry into their body, a classic move for someone like Tonyand the hologram suggests that Stark recognizes them as his successor, instructing them through an AI, so the bets are leaning towards him being his son.

It is not strange to think that this supposed son of Iron Man oppose the authoritarian SHIELD governmentespecially if the dissolution of the Avengers was related to Iron Man. The robot army leaves the new Torre Stark and appear to be an invasion force with terrorist intentions, as armored SHIELD agents are shown being shot at. Also shown at an older Kamala Khanhinting at where the adventures of the new Avengers team will begin. Captain America and Tony’s son may consider Steve Rogers like a stranger who must be killed.

