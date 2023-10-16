It is clear that it never hurts to check if the security of your router and, above all, of your red WiFi It is good or it can be improved. And the truth is that there are all kinds of configurations and keys that can be followed to improve it. Although, there are alternatives that not everyone knows about, but that, without a doubt, allow you to make your home Internet network a little more secure. As is the case of the PMF (Protected Management Frames) function.

What is it for?

This is a feature that can be found in a wide variety of routers. For example, in the router Smart WiFi 6 de Movistar or on Asus equipment, among others. And, in this case, the PMF is in charge of protect management frames that can be sent between a mobile phone and the router when it is connected to the WiFi network, although this is just an example.

In this way, this function that you can activate or that may even come enabled as standard when choosing a specific encryption, can help you avoid DoS and brute force attacks on your home wireless network. And all because it works through encryption and, in addition, the authentication of management frames, which makes it much more complicated for potential attackers. In short, get encrypt management traffic information.

How to activate this feature

The steps vary depending on the model you have. So here you can find some of the routers and firms that already allow you to activate this feature. However, keep in mind that with WPA3 encryption the PMF is mandatory. Hence, Movistar’s Smart WiFi 6 activates this function when using this encryption.

If you have this Movistar model and want to enable the PMF function, you just have to enter its settings, go to the WiFi connection and access ‘Advanced settings‘ (Advanced) and then see the ‘PMF’ box. ‘Disabled’ will appear, that is, deactivated, but you can choose between Enabled, Disabled y Optional. The latter is the most recommended, since it will be enabled on devices that are compatible and will not disconnect devices that do not support it.

In the case of the routers the Asus, you can also find this feature in its settings. If you want to enable this function, once you enter its menu, you must go to the ‘Wireless‘ (Wireless), then to ‘General’ and check the ‘Protected Managament Frames‘ (Admin frames protected).

Keep in mind that it is also available in the signature models FRITZ!, so if you have one at home, you can activate it by following these steps: enter the router settings, go to the ‘WiFi’ tab and access the ‘Security’ section. Once you’re in, head to ‘Other security settings’ and enable the ‘tabEnable support for secure sign-ins from wireless devices (PMF)‘.

In any case, if you have a different model, you can check from the router’s WiFi network security settings whether or not it has this specific feature. And it is that brands like Mikrotikthe truth is that they also include this function.