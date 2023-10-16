We bring you an undoubtedly interesting gallery that fans of Animal Crossing: New Horizons will appreciate. It’s a new Western collaboration.

In this case, we must remember that Nintendo has partnered with the Seattle Aquarium to bring the New Horizons universe to the real world. From October 7 to December 31, 2023, visitors to Seattle will be able to interact with sea otters, harbor seals, and octopuses while enjoying the Animal Crossing atmosphere.

We have photo opportunities with key characters from the game, descriptions of creatures by Socrates, and a scavenger hunt. Thanks to Nintendo Life, we have been able see some images of the collaboration:

What is your opinion? If you are interested, you can take a look at our complete coverage of the title at this link.

Fuente.