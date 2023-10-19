Today we bring you very curious news related to the Super Mario saga. We always see the red plumber at the forefront of all the adventures. Well, we know that although Luigi It helps him, he doesn’t usually have the lead role too many times. However, that changed with the launch of the Luigi’s Mansion saga, but… What if we tell you that this is not the first game starring the green plumber? Do you believe it? Directly from the Ruetir.com YouTube channelwe offer you all the information.

This is the first game that Luigi starred in and it is not Luigi’s Mansion

Have you got it right? To the surprise of many Mario and Luigi fans, not many people know this fact. It surprised us too the curious and charismatic game in which Luigi is the protagonist. We have to go back to neither more nor less than the legendary era of Game & Watch! But we won’t tell you more. Enjoy the research and narration work of our collaborator Leandro.

What do you think of this incredible game that Luigi stars in for the first time? We read you in the comments.