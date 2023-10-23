If we talk about growing mobile brands, probably the first thing that comes to mind is the new iPhone 15 or the growth in foldable sales, but, What if I told you that there is a brand unknown in much of the world, including Western Europe, that is now hogging all the spotlights?

It is the case of Transsionthe Chinese company that manages mobile brands Tecno, iTel e Infinixwhich already have a long history, since the first was created in 2006, while the second was born in 2007 and the third, in 2013.

Transsion It is headquartered in the Chinese city of Shenzhen, the city from which other technology companies such as Huawei and ZTE also come from. Most of its development is located in this country, although the Infinix brand in particular was co-created with the Franco-Chinese Sagem Wireless.

Many people may have been surprised when Transsion slipped into the list of the 5 best-selling mobile manufacturers in the world in the second quarter, when it was fifth, with a 9% global shareaccording to analyst Canalys.

And not only that, but Transsion achieves a growth of 22% compared to the previous yearmaking it the only brand in the top 5 that grew during the period between April and June, in which the total market continued its decline and fell 10%.

These data allow it to place itself ahead of other companies much better known to the Spanish user such as Google, Vivo, Realme, Honor, Motorola and Huawei.

The 3 Transsion brands: Tecno, iTel and Infinix

Transsion

Transsion’s biggest brand is Tecnoand also the one with a more complete product catalog, since in addition to mobile phones it sells laptops, wearables, headphones and other devices for the connected home.

Within smartphones, Tecno has several families that cover all ranges. The entry-level models are the most popular and are those found in their Pop and Spark families. However, they also have a gaming series called Pova, a mid-range camera-focused series called Camon, and a high-end series called Phantom.

In fact, within the Phantom family, Tecno has presented its first folding mobile phones in 2023: the book type Phantom V Fold y el tipo concha Phantom V Flipwith premium features such as AMOLED displays and chips up to MediaTek Dimensity 9000+.

The second most important brand in sales is Infinixwhich today also offers mobile phones, accessories, computers and televisions.

Infinix smartphones range from the low ranges of the Smart and Hot series, the mid-ranges of the Note and Zero series, or the GT gaming family.

Third in importance is iTel, originally created with students in mind. Today iTel manufactures mobile phones but also televisions, audio devices, tablets, computers and wearables.

Its mobile catalog is organized into 3 families: the low range is in the iTel A series, its lower mid-range offering is within the P series, and it has the iTel S mid-range family as the most powerful models.

Transsion owes its growth above all to Africa and the Middle East…

Tecno Phantom V Flip

Tecno

Although Transsion brands sold 22.7 million mobile phones in the second quarter alone, the company is not present in Western European markets such as Spain because it owes its growth to its strong performance in Africa.

Among the 5 best-selling brands in the Middle East and Africa region in the last quarter, 3 of them are from Transsion: Tecno is second, with 16% share, while Infinix is ​​fourth with 9% and iTel is fifth with 6% of the total market, as reported by Counterpoint.

Furthermore, this is the only region in the world that is growing in units sold, compared to the global decline that affects all other regions, which has helped Transsion break into the world’s top 5 for the first time.

Currently, Africa and the Middle East account for 57% of the total smartphone units sold by Transsionbut over time its result in the rest of the world has improved, because at the beginning of 2022 its dependence reached 65%.

The following markets for Transsion according to units sold are: India (16%), Southeast Asia (12%), rest of Asia (6%), Europe (5%) and Latin America (4%).

Russia is one of the countries where the brand has had the greatest growth since the start of the Ukrainian war, as it has benefited from the departure of Samsung and Apple at the beginning of the conflict to register spectacular increases that reached 2,000% at times. punctual from last year.

In fact, the European market, in which Transsion is only present in Eastern European countries, is the one that gives the company the most revenue per unit, with an average of $159 per product, compared to $115 in their fiefdom of Africa and the Middle East and the barely 86 dollars on average they pay in India for their mobile phones.

…but the company is having a good economic result in general

Stand de Tecno en IFA 2023.

Reuters

Transsion It is also one of the few smartphone manufacturers that is growing in revenue and profits in recent months, since it is not being affected by the bear market.

In the first half of 2023, Transsion earned 25,030 million yuan, which is equivalent to 3,317 million euros, 8.3% more year-on-year, while its net profit has grown by 27.2% in this same period thanks to 92% of its sales are already smartphones, which are gaining ground over traditional mobile phones in emerging markets.

The second quarter has been even more positive for Transsion, since the Chinese company grew 30.7% in revenue and 83.9% in profit, as reported by Counterpoint.

This is due not only to the increase in units sold, but also because Transsion is getting its consumers to pay more and more for their mobile phones. The company’s average price grew 14% compared to last year and experts believe this trend can continue.

“In an attempt to repeat its success in Africa, Transsion has focused on the low-end when entering new markets, but the company has the potential to grow beyond the current level,” says Yang Wang, analyst at Counterpoint .