Today more than ever, it is very common for companies to hire content creators and personalities outside of the world of dubbing to lend their voice to a character in series and movies. It is a controversial marketing practice, but one that works in many cases. So it should come as no surprise that El Mariana is a star talent in the new Five Nights at Freddy’s film.

A few weeks ago, Osvaldo Palacios Flores, better known on the internet as El Mariana, announced that he participated in the Latin Spanish version of the film adaptation of the video game. At the time, he was very excited about the opportunity.

“I’m not afraid because I know that we did it in an incredible way (…) Thank you people for making this possible. The truth is that I never thought of reaching something like this. The truth is that he made me very happy. I’m very excited especially because (Five Nights at Freddy’s) is a game that we have enjoyed here. It is a game that, honestly, is the childhood of many people. Being able to participate in something like this is something very big,” commented the streamer.

This is how El Mariana acted in the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie

In the announcement, the Mexican content creator refrained from revealing the character he played in the Latin Spanish version. Now that the film has reached theaters in our country and other territories in Latin America, we finally know more details about his participation.

A few days ago, Universal Pictures shared a promotional clip showing a possible victim of the pizzeria’s animatronics. Users theorized that the Twitch streamer lent his voice to that character.

Mariana has more than 8.8 million followers on Twitch

Now that the Five Nights at Freddy’s film is already in theaters, it was confirmed that, indeed, El Mariana played Jeff. Below, we share the official trailer where you can hear his interpretation:

Of course, the influencer’s participation divided the opinions of the community. While some people believe she did a competent job, others lambasted her performance.

These streamers were very close to being in the FNAF adaptation

Surprisingly, El Mariana was not going to be the only personality outside the world of dubbing to participate in the Latin American version of the horror film.

What happens is that streamers Juan Guarnizo and MAAU received an offer to be part of the dubbing of the adaptation; However, the two rejected the opportunity.

But tell us, do you think El Mariana did a good job? Let us read you in the comments.

