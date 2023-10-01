Google is in the middle of one of the most important trials in its history. The United States accuses it of monopoly, and the evidence is quite controversial.

Justice Amit Mehta has brought to light a document that Google has tried to hide by all means, in the antitrust trial that is taking place in the United States. In this document, a senior manager of the company assures that The business model of Google’s search engine “is like that of cigarettes and drugs”because users are hooked, and can be ignored.

The author of this document, key in the antitrust trial, is Michael Roszakvice president of finance at Google, at Alphabet Inc. He wrote notes for a training talk he gave at Google in July 2017.

The document is controversial because it not only makes this comparison, but also gives clues about Google’s strategy to “be everywhere”, so that users are always forced to use Google. Come on, what amounts to a monopoly.

The document that Google doesn’t want you to read

As Bloomberg explains, Google tried by all means to prevent this document from being made public., asking the judge to keep it under summary secrecy, or eliminate Michael Roszak’s talk. He also protested when the judge released him this week. The magistrate argues that he has made the paper public because “it does not contain confidential information.”

In this speech that Michael Roszak read at the company’s internal courses, compares the Google search engine business with “illegal businesses” such as drugs, or like cigarettes, because does not need to take into account the userand they can focus on the advertising business.

“Search engine advertising is one of the best business models ever created. Only illicit businesses like drugs or cigarettes can rival this economy,” according to Roszak.

Thus it is understood that search engine users are “hooked” like a drug addict, or they have no choice, which would certify the monopoly position. Since users always go to Google, they only have to worry about making money from advertising.

In the talk, Michael Roszak also speaks other controversial words: “Because Google made smart investments in marketing and distribution to get our product everywhere, we could essentially tear the economics textbook in half.”

Indeed, Google has paid browsers and mobile manufacturers to use the Google search engine defaultso users use it without thinking, because it is always there, the first.

Michael Roszak has testified in court that “I told the students things I don’t believe, as part of the presentation.” Also, that the entire talk was full of “hyperbole and exaggeration.”

Google, for its part, has told Bloomberg that the document “does not reflect Google’s opinion,” and that “it was written for a public speaking class in which the instructions were to say something hyperbolic and attract attention.”

This document, which Google has tried by all means to keep from reaching public opinion, compares the Google search engine to cigarettes and drugs., and assures that there is no need to pay attention to users because “Google is everywhere.” Some statements that could be key in the antitrust trial against Google.