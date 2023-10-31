Kingdom Hearts IV players are still waiting for news about the new installment of the saga and seem to be clear about the Disney world they want to see in the game.

The followers of the saga Kingdom Hearts They just received an update on one of the projects coming up in the immediate future. Missing Link will be available for mobile devices at some yet-to-be-determined time in 2024 to add a new chapter to the saga of hearts. However, the most anticipated game is, without a doubt, Kingdom Hearts IV, of which nothing has been heard since its official presentation in April 2022. For this reason, followers are eager to hear news, and already They have made the request for the Disney world they most want to see.

And there is a clear favorite among all the modern Diney and Pixar movies that have been released to date and it is none other than Charm. The truth is that, as the Game Rant colleagues explain, it is an almost idyllic world to enter the Kingdom Hearts franchise, either for the aesthetics or for the argument it boasts. Besides, The magical component of each of the protagonists of the family can give even greater meaning to the use of the keyblade in his world, being able to transform as happened in Kingdom Hearts III to give him the most significant abilities.

It would be necessary to see if a world based on Charming could fit into Kingdom Hearts IVsince it aims to have a more realistic tint, which is why it is rumored the possibility that franchises like Marvel or Star Wars are part of this fourth installment. However, the appearance of Goofy and Donald in the Underworld makes it clear that the Disney theme will continue to be very present, so it leaves the door open to this possibility.

Kingdom Hearts IV will focus on the search for Sora in Quadratum

It’s been a while since Tetsuya Nomura, the director of Kingdom Hearts, is maintaining silence in relation to Kingdom Hearts IV and what will happen in the next installment of the saga. However, a while ago he already left some hints of where this new episode will go, with lSora’s search as the central element of the plot. This also leaves bad news, since Some characters who until now have been main characters would take a backseat..

Furthermore, Nomura also stated that The number of Disney worlds will be limited compared to other installments of the sagaso we will have to wait to see if there is a possibility of seeing Encanto in the future.

