Whatever vehicle you have, if you park it on the street sooner or later you will come across some bird droppings. Regardless of how dirty your car is, removing this residue is not a simple task, and it can also damage the paint of our car.

However, there are a series of elements that can help remove this debris more safely and not only leave the car clean, but aesthetic damage proof. With this trick, your car will be like new.

The remedy against bird droppings

Remove bird droppings It is not a simple task, but with this trick it will be much more so. The key is in the cleaning elements that you will have at your disposal to leave the car clean. If we do too much, we can damage the bodywork and leave permanent marks, even scratches on the paint.

You probably already have a bottle of water in your vehicle and a cloth in the trunk to quickly remove bird poop. However, from now on you can also add another key ingredient: baking soda.

We should add a tablespoon of baking soda to a one liter bottle of water, soak a cloth with the mixture and impregnate the excrement with it. After this, we let it act for about 5 minutes. Once this period has passed, we will observe that the residue is reduced and with just one movement of the cloth it disappears completely.

In addition, you should keep an eye on your vehicle and not leave it dirty for several days because of these excrements. For prevent the acidity of bowel movements from damaging the paint It is advisable to clean them before they solidify. This way, there will be less resistance and less chance of creating damage to the paint.

Also wax the body once or twice a year helps ensure that new paint finishes can better resist external agents that can cause them to lose their characteristic shine and dull.

Some paint damaging machines

You may have wondered why bird droppings are so harmful to your car’s body. The reason is that birds lack teeth to crush food before swallowing it, as is the case in humans. Thus, it is the digestive system of birds that is designed to dissolve all that food bolus. For it, The digestive system of birds contains high concentrations of acids.

In fact, these acids are so powerful that they can dissolve practically any material, which is why the body of your car has such a hard time receiving this poop. By digesting food in such an extreme way, the excrement also ends up being quite acidic and that is why it is so aggressive with car paints, clothes, etc.

In bird droppings there are two things that ruin paint:

The acid: This element causes two effects in the painting. The first is that it attacks the gloss and color and the second is that it causes the paint to soften a little, so that it is more exposed to abrasions and scratches.

Solid particles: everything that the acids have not been able to digest will end up in the excrement practically intact. This means that, if we try to clean the excrement by simply wiping it with a cloth, we will scratch the paint if we rub it. Soften with the baking soda trick and save yourself trouble.