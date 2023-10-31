Last year marked forty years since the first GTI Meeting was organized at Lake Wörthersee. For a while it seemed that the VW event would not take place, because the municipal council of Maria Wörth did not want any more Golfjes parade on Lake Wörthersee. Fortunately, Volkswagen itself intervened by organizing its own GTI party. A date has also been set for the GTI Meeting in 2024.

In 1982 the event was promoted with the slogan: ‘An event dedicated to active road safety’. No matter how cool that sentence sounds, that’s how cool the event became in the 1980s. The GTI-Treffen soon received the nickname ‘madness on the lake’. Waves went parasailing, surfing on the lake and a granite GTI arrived. Every year the GTI fans returned with their pride. You are also welcome if you do not drive a Volkswagen.

The Golf GTI drives on land, at sea and in the air | Photo: © Volkswagen

This year Volkswagen was quite late in announcing the event. During the week of the car meeting, the brand only announced when the car meeting took place. ‘That has to be improved for the next edition’, the boardroom must have heard. That is why Volkswagen is already announcing the date of the GTI Meeting in 2024.

Date of the Volkswagen GTI-Treffen in 2024

Just like in 2023, Volkswagen is holding the party at home in Wolfsburg, at the stadium of the Vfl Wolfsburg football club. On July 26 to 28, 2024 you can set sail on the Mittelland Canal to celebrate Volkswagen’s showpiece. By the way, the event is now called ‘GTI Meeting’, but we will continue to call it GTI Meeting for the time being. By the way, the theme is ‘Coming Home – Reloaded’.

Why should you go to the GTI Meeting? Well, you can meet a lot of fellow enthusiasts and inspect their cars. There will also be car presentations, club meetings and ‘special surprises for all fans of GTI models’. Will Volkswagen show a new GTI? Or maybe a special version? Or a facelift of the current Golf GTI? We will have to wait until the end of July for the answer.