In the kitchen there is a wide variety of utensils that help make the food preparation process faster, but above all more comfortable.

Some of the most popular items are knives, pots, pans, spoons, spatulas, graters, colanders, and of course, cutting boards.

This utensil is an essential element in any kitchen. They are mainly used for cutting, chopping, dicing and slicing food. Over the years, plastic cutting boards have become a popular choice due to their durability, ease of cleaning, and affordability.

Its introduction into the home kitchen has allowed people to perform food preparation tasks more efficiently and conveniently. However, it is essential to recognize that Improper use of plastic boards can pose some food safety risks and health in people.

The cutting board that you should not have in your kitchen

Milanfoto / Canva Pro

A study carried out by researchers at North Dakota State University, USA, led by Himani Yadav, PhD student and research assistant at the university. She revealed the shedding of microplastics on plastic cutting boards used in the kitchen and how these can end up in food.

In the results it was discovered that, during the cutting process on boards of this type, small plastic particles 5 millimeters in diameter are released in surprisingly high quantities. To reach the conclusion, multiple tests were done with different cutting boards, including polyethylene, polypropylene and wood.

The tests involved imitating 500 cutting strokes directly on the boards, and the results were shocking. During regular use of this utensil, An average person could be exposed to between 7.4 and 50.7 grams of microplastics per year due to the detachment of these particles.

While the long-term impact of ingesting microplastics is not yet fully understood, there are valid concerns about their potential to cause harm to the body.

Studies have shown that small particles can enter the bloodstream and stimulate the production of endocrine disruptors, which are linked to various health problems, such as cancer or disorders of the reproductive system. In this sense, it is important to consider the use of wooden cutting boards, which are safer than plastic ones..

The research highlights the importance of understanding the possible risks associated with the use of this utensil, which is very common in all kitchens, so you should take this information into account, since your health could depend on it.