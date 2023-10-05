Notice: This post contains One Piece spoilers.

Surely more than one of you have a One Piece reward poster in your room. Eiichiro Oda’s manga has popularized the pamphlets with which the Navy and the World Government intend offer a juicy loot for whoever gets the heads of some of the pirates most dangerous in the world.

In this way we have been able to see from Luffy’s initial 30,000,000 berries in the East Blue, to mammoth figures for the Yonkou and their enormous fleets. Dead or alive, the state in which the criminals are captured usually matters little, but the only thing that is certain is that the printed photo must perfectly show the criminal’s face -except for Sanji-.

However, a doubt has always hovered over the atmosphere regarding who is responsible for taking the photographs. For many years, at no point in the anime or manga did we see anyone take out a camera to capture Zoro, Nico Robin, Franky or any other character, so a fan decided to ask Oda directly.

It was during the SBS published in volume 24 on July 4, 2002, in the middle of the Jaya arc, when a reader took the opportunity to ask “Who is in charge of taking those photos as portraits for the wanted posters?” Oda’s response was to introduce Attachan, a character who “is very fast and can get into any place. They call him ‘The Flaming Attachan’ because he shouts ‘Fire!!’ when he takes out the photo of it.” This is how the mangaka drew it 21 years ago for the first time.

The photographic canonization

Although we know that everything Eiichiro Oda draws in his SBS is considered canon, it is no less true that the author must remember dozens of characters and it is possible that he forgets some of them. Despite this, finally Attachan made his first appearance on December 4, 2006. between the pages of chapter 436 of the manga. At that time, the Straw Hat crew was replenishing their strength in Water 7 after the bloody battle of Ennies Lobby and new reward posters came into their hands.

While Zoro, Luffy, and Nico Robin simply received an update to their posters, the rest of the gang got their first reward along with a photo. Attachan was present at those events on the judicial island of the World Government, although we did not see him, but he did appear in the aforementioned chapter for the first time. And he did it to reveal the reason why he didn’t get Sanji’s photo.

A very serious mistake for Sanji’s expectations, since the cook was disappointed when he checked his sign and saw that the face barely matched. Attachan had to manage to draw the character’s face, since first he found Sanji unrecognizable due to Kalifa’s attack and the next time they blocked his vision. Mind you, he was much more astute in telling Nami that she needed a photo for the local newspaper in town, so he didn’t have too much trouble.

Attachan also debuted in the anime during the airing of episode 321, but his position in the Navy did not last long. After the time jump, we could see him taking photos during the arrival of the leaders to Red Port for the meeting in Mary Geoise in chapter 905. It is there where we learn that he works for Morgans, the main person responsible for the World Economy Journal, the most read newspaper in the world of One Piece.

How did Attachan end up in that position? Oda resolved the doubt during the SBS of volume 90, indicating that the character “used to be the captain of the Navy Photography Department, but after forgetting to remove the camera lens cap 57 times, he was fired. After that, Morgans hired him.” From that moment on, she decided to use cameras that did not need a lens cap.

The last time we saw Attachan was between the events of Wano, as we saw him go to Morgans to inform him that the World Government was offering a juicy bribe in exchange for doctoring a news story. The surprise came when we could see that it was all a disguise and under it was an undercover Cipher Pol agent who ordered the director at gunpoint to agree to the deal. He was quickly defeated by Morgans and until now we do not know if that Attachan had always been a fraud. On the other hand, We also do not know who is currently responsible in the Navy when taking the photos. for rewards.

