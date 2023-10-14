Video games can be wonderful because of stories like Assassin’s Creed. Not even in its wildest dreams did Ubisoft imagine that a new Prince of Persia could lead to a new IP. And be careful, because the franchise has sold more than 200 million games in 15 years.

It is impossible to understand Ubisoft’s current trajectory without the name Assassin’s Creed. The future is exciting for the Order of Assassins, with numerous installments in development. But if you have just arrived new to the saga, if you don’t know In what order should you play Assassin’s Creed games?you may miss an important chapter.

And there is still to come feudal Japan from Codename Red to the enigmatic Codename Hexe, passing through Assassin’s Creed Infinity (a game as a service) or the spin-off Nexus VR, which are some of the projects that underpin the future of the franchise.

And, furthermore, let us remember that Assassin’s Creed Mirage has been available for a few days, delving into the figure of Basim and his growth as a lethal assassin in Baghdad.

In short, there are tons of adventures to live in Assassin’s Creed. We talk about 24 games in total, with up to 13 main titles that you can’t miss. What order should you play them in?

It is precisely what we talk about in this report. If you are starting with the Assassin’s Creed saga, and you don’t know very well what order to followhere we leave you all the guidelines to take into account with the Ubisoft IP.

What is the best order to play all Assassin’s Creed?

Assassin’s Creed and its small ”sagas”

In more than 15 years, the Assassin’s Creed franchise has been building a complex universe that goes through different stages of history. It is part of the essence of the saga, which ensures a splendid future due to the great variety of situations that can be recreated.

Thus, Ubisoft has gone through the Age of the Crusades, the Italian Renaissance, the Industrial Revolution, the American War of Independence, the French Revolution or even the Viking conquests.

In total, there are 24 games made up of main installments (13 games), smaller games as sequels (or prequels)and also spin-offs that in some cases also alter the playable formula of the saga.

One of the best things about Assassin’s Creed is that each game is enjoyed independently. Although they are related to each other, they are self-contained (some more than others), and you don’t need to play previous installments to understand them.

For example, you can start the saga with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla or Mirage, the most recent, and nothing happens either. Of course, you won’t get all the references or all the details.

You should also keep in mind that some deliveries are part of small sub-sagas. For example, Assassin’s Creed II, Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood, Assassin’s Creed: Revelations and Asssassin’s Creed II Discovery make up the story of Ezio Auditore.

Likewise, Assassin’s Creed, Assassin’s Creed: Altair’s Chronicles and Assassin’s Creed Bloodlines present the complete story of Altair, the first protagonist of the saga.

Having said this, There is NO perfect order to complete the Ubisoft franchise. You can play them in the order in which they came out, or opt for a chronological order (depending on the years and the historical stage in which they are set).

Order by year of release

If you want to get started in the Assassin’s Creed saga, your first option is play them in the order they were released. It can be confusing, as they change historical context, but at a playable level it may be the best option.

What does this mean? Well, you will progress as you progress mechanically, as well as graphically. You don’t run the risk of suffering a slump when moving from one title to another.

In this case, you should start with Assassin’s Creedthe first game released in 2007 for PS3 and Xbox 360 (a year later on PC), and then continue with Assassin’s Creed II or opt for the installments that complete Altair’s story.

It is up to you whether to play only the core installments (13 games), or whether to also play the spin-offs and secondary installments. On a narrative and lore level, Assassin’s Creed spin-off games are important.

It must be said that certain installments (such as Altair’s Chronicles and Discovery, both exclusive to DS) They are hard to find nowadayssince you can only play them on a retro platform.

This is the order by year of release:

Assassin’s Creed (2007) Assassin’s Creed: Altair’s Chronicles (2008) Assassin’s Creed II (2009) Assassin’s Creed: Bloodlines (2009) Assassin’s Creed II: Discovery (2009) Assassin’s Creed: La Hermandad (2010) Assassin’s Creed: Revelations (2011) Assassin’s Creed III (2012) Assassin’s Creed III: Liberation (2012) Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag (2013) Assassin’s Creed: Pirates (2013) Assassin’s Creed: Freedom Cry (2014) Assassin’s Creed Rogue (2014) Assassin’s Creed Unity (2014) Assassin’s Creed Syndicate (2015) Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China (2015) Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India (2016) Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia (2016) Assassin’s Creed Identity (2016) Assassin’s Creed Origins (2017) Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (2018) Assassin’s Creed: Rebellion (2018) Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (2020) Assassin’s Creed Mirage (2023)

Ideal order to follow the story

As we have said, the Assassin’s Creed saga flows in its narrative (following different stages of human history) and gameplay. If you decide to play them in release order, you’ll get better used to the second… but you’ll neglect the first factor.

Maybe start with the first Assassin’s Creed, set in the year 1191be a mistake, considering that there are later games that are set chronologically much earlier.

To solve this, you can play the Assassin’s Creed saga in chronological order to complete the franchise. This means starting with the game that ranks first historically, regardless of what year it was released.

Don’t worry, because we will fix the mess with a list of all the games, with the year or range of years they include, to serve as a guide.

This is the chronological order to play all titles:

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (years 431-404 BC) Assassin’s Creed Origins (years 49-43 BC) Assassin’s Creed Mirage (years 861) Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (years 872-878) Assassin’s Creed: Altair’s Chronicles (years 1190) Assassin’s Creed (years 1191 ) Assassin’s Creed Bloodlines (year 1191) Assassin’s Creed II (years 1476-1499) Assassin’s Creed Identity (15th century) Assassin’s Creed II Discovery (year 1491) Assassin’s Creed: Rebellion (15th century) Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood (years 1499-1507) ) Assassin’s Creed Revelations (years 1511-1512) Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China (year 1526) Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag (years 1715-1722) Assassin’s Creed: Pirates (early 18th century) Assassin’s Creed: Freedom Cry (years 1735- 1737) Assassin’s Creed: Rogue (years 1752-1776) Assassin’s Creed III (years 1754-1783) Assassin’s Creed III: Liberation (years 1765-1777) Assassin’s Creed Unity (years 1776-1800) Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India (year 1841) Assassin’s Creed Syndicate (year 1868) Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia (year 1918)

Are you playing the new Assassin’s Creed Mirage? At HobbyConsolas we have given it an 87 out of 100, and in the international press it has received good reviews, as you can see in this compilation of notes.

In this report we do not mention the different Assassin’s Creed remasters and compilationshow can they be The Ezio Collection (composed of three games), the remaster of Assassin’s Creed III, or the new generation versions of Black Flag or Valhalla.

What order are you going to follow with Assassin’s Creed? Whatever it is, we are sure that the Ubisoft franchise will conquer you, due to its delicious narrative, historical nods, gameplay and unforgettable characters.