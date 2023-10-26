loading…

Lieutenant Colonel Or Ben-Yehuda, commander of the Caracal Battalion. The Caracal Battalion is an Israeli female combat force that claims to have killed 100 Hamas militants. Photo/Liran Yael Siegal/Facebook

TEL AVIV – There is a Defense Force unit Israel (IDF) whose personnel are all women. This unit was named the Caracal Battalion.

The Caracal Battalion is in the international media spotlight after claiming to have killed around 100 Hamas fighters.

“This is proof that there is no longer any doubt about female combat soldiers,” said Caracal Battalion commander Lieutenant Colonel Or Ben-Yehuda, as quoted by The Jerusalem Post, Thursday (26/10/2023).

Ben-Yehuda praised her unit for its bravery in the southern Gaza Strip, where female troops are fighting against the Hamas group.

After fighting broke out on October 7 when Hamas invaded Israel, Ben-Yehuda said he received messages reporting the infiltration of heavily armed militias near Sufa and Nirim and he told his soldiers: “We will try to eliminate the ‘terrorists’. Infiltration into Israel is occurring and spreading.”

“Stay alert. We might cross paths. We are a strong force,” he told his unit as they headed for Sufa.

The IDF often uses the term terrorist for Hamas, the Palestinian resistance group that rules Gaza.

The fighting between the Caracal Battalion and Hamas lasted nearly four hours and included heavy gunfire. The IDF took around 14 hours to secure its base which was occupied by Hamas.

Ben-Yehuda said the female soldiers under her command continue to make significant contributions to Israel’s war effort against Hamas.

“There is no longer any doubt about female soldiers who always win in every fight against terrorists,” said Ben-Yehuda.