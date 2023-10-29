We all have a drawer full of pendrives or in which there is one that you never use anymore. With alternatives such as the cloud or file transfer websites, using a pendrive has been relegated and we still have that USB at home. What can we use it for? There are many interesting ideas, but one of the best ways to use it is to use it as a security key and we explain how to turn it into this and why it is really useful.

Windows has an option that allows us to choose how we log in to the device. There are several options available: using a Windows Hello PIN, with a password (the most common and classic option), with an image password… But there are also others depending on the device, such as with the face or with the fingerprint. And, beyond these, it allows us sign in with a physical security key with a security key. That is, using your pendrive to log into Windows safely.

What is a security key and how to configure it

A USB security key is a pendrive that allows us to confirm that it is us in services in which we are asked for two steps. A method to verify identity without having to wait for a message on your mobile phone or email. In this case, you simply have to enter the USB so that it verifies and confirms that it is you. And we can buy these security keys with different models and different connectors…

But we can also use a USB to configure or create our security key and allow us to convert any pendrive into this type of identity authentication.

We can do it from Windows to choose this authentication option. The steps are:

Connect the USB to your computer We open the Windows settings on the computer From Start, look for the option “Accounts” Several sections will appear: your information, accounts… Select the “Login Options” section

Once we get here, it may vary depending on your operating system and the steps may vary slightly with what we show you below, but all the possible options will lead us to configure the security key.

In the Windows Hello section, select “To set up”

Click “Add security key”

Follow the instructions to configure the security key with your USB

If you don’t want to use Windows, there are also specific programs that allow us to use an old pendrive as a security key for all types of services. For example, USB Raptor is free software that we can download to our PC. This application will be in charge of constantly monitoring all the USB ports on your computer. When it detects that the USB configured as an access key is connected to a port, your device will be activated and you will be able to access it, while if the application does not detect this key, your device will crash and will not allow access.

It is a portable program so we only have to download it from its website to get the exe file and start it without installation. Once inside we can follow the configuration steps to convert the pendrive into a security key in a few minutes.

Other ideas

But it is not the only option to take advantage of the pendrives you have saved. If you have several, you can use one for this purpose but the rest can be used to make your daily life easier. We can, for example, create a multimedia server or we can use it to record DTT programs that interest you if you connect it to the television you have at home.

You can use it as a file recovery system, for example, or to update devices that you have at home as your Smart TV. There are many options with which you can get the most out of it and this is just one of them. It’s also a good idea to always have your settings and backups on hand for those times when you need to reset your computer to a previous point without losing your data.