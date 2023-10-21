There are many times when we register on all types of websites or applications. They ask us for a username and password to access. In online stores, in apps… but also to read an article, to play a game or to use a function of a specific application. And then they fill our email inbox with spam. But there is a trick to avoid it.

All those websites that we use every day send us advertising, information, offers, newsletters with news… and not all of them are useful to us nor do we want to read them. We have them stored in our email inbox and they are annoying. We can mark them as spam by selecting the message and tapping on the options but there is a better way to do it: preventing them from reaching us and not even reaching the spam folder.

To do this, we simply have to use an email that is not our usual one and that prevents us from registering on each page or application or service. If you want, for example, to connect to the WiFi of a museum or a cafe or you want to access the information website of any site you have visited… In those cases it will always be better to avoid giving our usual email if we do not want to receive information continuously from let us do it.

Temporary or disposable mailers

There are all types of websites or services that allow us to create temporary emails or disposable emails without registration. There are many pages that we can find and choosing one or the other will depend on what we want or which one is easier to use or more practical. What these emails do is that you can access an email for a certain amount of time and then forget about it. Without registration and without giving your personal data. This way you will be able to be anonymous and access a website without having information sent to you by email.

There are many services and one of the best known is Yopmail. It is very easy to use and just access the website to find the option to generate a temporary email. On the left side we will find an option to choose the direction you want. You can choose to have one generated randomly with nothing to do with it or you can choose to put whatever you want in that domain. When you create it, you will access the Yopmail inbox.

From here we can see all the emails received or we can respond, but we will avoid filling our Gmail inbox with spam if we are not going to use this for a long time.

Precautions and risks

This type of email is thinking about websites or apps where you will not need to give your personal information, much less give your bank details. Do not use it for anything of a personal nature that requires a minimum of privacy because they are email services that They don’t have security or privacy that others like Outlook or Gmail offer you. Use it if you want to register in a game or an app that you will not use again or if you want to read something specific on the Internet that asks you to register and you will never use it again.

But not in online stores where you are going to give your postal address and you will surely receive an order confirmation. Anyone can enter that email and see your registered data or receive information later, even if you delete the confirmation email.