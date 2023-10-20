Email has become one of the most crucial tools in our daily lives. However, Managing a constant stream of emails can be overwhelming.

Fortunately, Gmail, one of the leading email services, offers smart solutions to help you manage your inbox.

“There are multiple inbox structures in Gmail, and each one offers different benefits depending on your needs, a recent Google post reminds us. Different options for different times, people or types of work. In fact, Gmail does not offer one, but Various settings for users to choose how they want their emails to be displayed.

The inclusion of artificial intelligence in Gmail has opened new doors for the organization and efficiency of this tool, which is essential at work. In addition, you can now connect directly with Bard, Google’s chatbot.

First of all, it is important to know how to change the different possible structures– Open Gmail on your device, go to Settings, then Inbox Type. There you can adjust your preferences and save the changes.

Different options for the Gmail inbox

Are you one of those who prefers to set it and forget it? So, the inbox setting Default It can be your best ally. This option automatically categorizes your messages into tabs such as Main, Social, Promotions, Updates, and Forums. The tray Priorities It is another option that takes advantage of artificial intelligence to make your life easier. This tray is divided into three sections: Important and Unread, Starred, and Everything Else. By replying to emails and marking certain messages as important, Gmail learns and improves the way your emails are sorted. In addition, it allows you to customize these sections, for example, you can have a section just for your children’s school emails. Now, for those who prefer a simpler structuring, there are the Important first, Unread first and Starred first options. When you open your Gmail, the first thing you’ll see will be these emails, followed by the Everything Else section. Finally, for those meticulous about order and with specific needs, there is the option of Multiple inboxes. It is a kind of dashboard where you can view up to five inboxes labeled by topic.

The versatility and functionality of Gmail lies in its flexibility. Experiment with the different Gmail settings until you find the one that best suits youcould save you hours and hours of work and make your daily life much more efficient.