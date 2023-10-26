If you are looking for a good smartphone for little money, take advantage of this limited-time offer, because the price is very sweet. In a flash offer, you can get a Poco X5 Pro 5G for only 256 euros, with free shipping and from Spain. Here we tell you how to get it at this precious price.

Buy the Poco X5 Pro 5G at the best price





We are talking about a Miravia flash offer, from the Chinese store XM Techlife, which has good ratings (4.8 out of 5), although they are not too many (about 68). This store ships from Madrid without transportation costs and within a period of between one and three days.





For the rest, the offer for a smartphone in a global version, whose official price is 399.99 euros. We can get it for 264 euros, but if we also request the extra 3% discount available, it is only 256 euros, with free shipping included, (it’s 144 euros less). Also, if it is the first time we buy at Miravia, we can get an extra 15% discount.

The Poco X5 Pro 5G is a powerful terminal at an affordable price, from Xiaomi that offers us a 6.67 inch AMOLED screenwith FullHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

Inside it houses the powerful processor Snapdragon 778G a 2,4 GHz from Qualcomm, with Adreno 642L graphics. In addition, we are talking about the most powerful version with the greatest storage, which has a 8GB and 256GB RAM of internal storage and leaves the 6GB plus 128 GB below.

In its photographic section we find a 108 MP main cameraaccompanied by a wide angle with 8 Mp plus a 2 Mp macro and in its front camera we have a 16 Mp sensor.

On the other hand, the battery of this smartphone is 5.000 mAh of capacity and has fast charging at 67 W. In addition, other details to take into account are the NFC, WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity or the fingerprint reader on the sideas well as the fact that it is a model that maintains the 3.5mm jack connector for headphones.

And in terms of software, this model has Android 12 under the MIUI 14 for POCO customization layer as an operating system.

