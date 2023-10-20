As gasoline and diesel prices continue to fluctuate, finding the right time to fill up has become mission essential for many drivers. What if we told you that there is a specific day and time that will guarantee you the best price when refueling?

The Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) has revealed this secret. Although many choose to fill up on the weekend, in preparation for the work week or for weekend excursions, this may not be the best time to fill up financially.

According to the OCU, Gasoline prices tend to increase on Saturdays and Sundays. due to high demand. The streets fill with families in cars and caravans, friends on motorcycles, all rushing to the service stations.

In contrast, Mondays are presented as the most economical option, since demand tends to decrease, thus offering an opportunity to fill that tank. When trying to identify the best time of day to fill up, each station has its own routines for updating prices. However, the OCU has pointed out one moment that stands out among the others: midnight.

Driving tips for savings

Beyond the day and time, there are other ways to save on fuel. The OCU suggests some additional tactics such as adopting efficient driving habits, avoiding sudden accelerations and taking advantage of engine braking.

The idea is to keep the car’s revs at a minimum without putting unnecessary pressure on the engine. Additionally, if you are looking for the most competitively priced gas station in your area, you can use apps like Waze to find the cheapest gas station.

Tips for finding the cheapest gas station

The OCU recommends, on new highways, to look for gas stations near the exits to find competitive prices. Also gas stations in shopping centers that usually offer good prices such as Alcampo, E.Leclerc y Bonarwhich usually offer good prices.

Furthermore, in rural areas, agricultural cooperatives have attractive prices for diesel. Smaller companies such as AN Energetics or Petroprix often have lower prices than large chains such as Repsol, BP or Cepsa.

Finally, and perhaps the most important tip, is to stay informed and adapt. The OCU continues to be a valuable source of information for drivers. So, the next time you think about filling that tank, you can use their official calculator.