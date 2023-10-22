In recent years, electronic commerce platforms have been filled with publications about the purchase and sale of Mexican coins and banknotes, which is why The Bank of Mexico (Banxico) has called on citizens to buy or sell the copies in authorized financial entities and not expose themselves to a scam.

For this reason, the Bank of Mexico, in its numismatics section, has released the list of financial entitiesboth national and foreign, that have authorization from the Mexican central bank for the purchase and sale of coins and banknotes.

In its list, the Bank of Mexico prioritizes financial entities that purchase special commemorative coins, and not those who also acquire the 20 peso commemorative coins.

In this sense, the bank that does buy the commemorative 20 peso coins is the National Bank of the Army, Air Force and Navy SNC (Banjercito).

The only Banjercito branches that buy and sell commemorative 20 peso coins, as well as gold and silver examples, They are those found in Mexico City and the Metropolitan Area.

To buy or sell commemorative 20 peso coins in Banjercito only You must show up at one of the branches, bring the pieces and an official identification.

Here is the list of the 20 peso commemorative coins that Banjercito can buy:

Don Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla new pesos Octavio Paz. Change of millennium New Fire Octavio Paz. Nobel Prize in Literature Centenary of the Mexican Army Belisario Domínguez Centenary of the Heroic Deed of Veracruz Centenary of the Taking of Zacatecas Centenary of the Mexican Air Force Bicentennial of General José María Morelos y Pavón Centenary of the Political Constitution of the United Mexican States Fiftieth anniversary of the application of the DNIII E plan 50th Anniversary of the Application of the Marine Plan 500 Years of the Foundation of the City and Port of Veracruz Centenary of the death of General Emiliano Zapata Salazar 700 Years of the Lunar Foundation of the city of Mexico-Tenochtitlán 500 Years of Historical Memory of Mexico-Tenochtitlán Bicentennial of National Independence One Hundred Years of the arrival of the Mennonites to Mexico Bicentennial of the Navy of Mexico Bicentennial of the Heroic Military College.

