Mapstr is an application or a website where we can record all the places we want to go when we go on a trip or all the places that interest us. It does not work as a map independent of the place you are going to but you can add them everywhere in the world and organize them by categories or colors to always find what you want.

You can download the app on your smartphone for iOS or Android for free or you can use the web version if you create an account or log in with your username and password when you already have it.

How to add new sites

Once we have an account on mapstr we can go to the computer browser to organize our trip or simply save all the restaurants that your friends have recommended to you and that you want to have located when you want to choose where to dine.

Add new site

On the computer we have to go to the “+” icon at the bottom of the screen and a new window will open that says “Add a new place” and where we have to add the site we want. The website or app will automatically start searching until we give us possible results that fit what we are looking for. If one fits what we are interested in, we have to tap on it and it will give us the option to personalize the site.

We can add a description, choose a label from those we have created. If we have not created any, we will see that it gives us the option to do so. You choose the tag name and add it to the site description.

Icons and colors

In addition, we can personalize the place by tapping on the icon right next to the name. When we touch, different symbols or icons will appear and we can choose the one that interests us. This will help us have organized at a glance all the places that interest us and indicate if it is a brewery or a hair salon or a store. There are all kinds of icons for transportation, types of food, sports…

When we have chosen the icon we want, we have to continue customizing the place. You can add the comment you want and you will see that the phone number and website are registered depending on whether it is a known place or not. Finally, we can choose if we want mark the site as private or leave it public and finally we confirm and save.

How to view your map

Once we have added points to the map we can see them in the city or country in which we have registered them. You can repeat the process as many times as you want and Places will be added to the map So this way we have organized everything we want at a glance.

In addition, Mapstr allows us to see the map and tap on the site we want but also allows us to filter by tags. For example, if you are going on a trip to a specific place and you want to see only the restaurants that you have saved. Or if you want to see just the churches. We can tap on that label and it will automatically show us only what corresponds. Or we can choose several tags so that it filters using that tag and shows us only what is there.

Or we can choose between viewing the map or viewing it in list format. Simply choose “list” in the menu and a list will appear with all the added places that we can sort by distance, depending on when we added it…

Friends and other maps

Beyond making our map too allows you to follow friends or view other people’s maps to give us ideas of what we can see or find places we didn’t know about. We simply have to search for the user we want to follow or invite others.

The great advantage of Mapstr is that it allows us to have all the places in the same app and on the same map and fill it in every time you go to a new place.