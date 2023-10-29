Suara.com – Comedian Sule also responded to the news that his ex-wife Nathalie Holscher was engaged to her Caucasian lover, Ladislao Camara.

He admitted that he was happy to hear that his ex-wife was engaged. He even prayed for Nathalie that her marriage would go smoothly.

Nathalie Holscher bersama Ladislao Camara dan Adzam. (Instagram)

“We pray for each other. We’re just happy,” said Sule when met in the Tendean area recently.

Sule admitted that until now his relationship with Nathalie was in good condition. In fact, we still continue to communicate.

“We are still fine,” said Sule.

Apart from that, Sule emphasized that he had no feelings of jealousy seeing his ex-wife happy with another man.

“Yes, even when we are separated, there is still jealousy. If not, that’s fine,” said Sule.