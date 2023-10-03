loading…

Pavel Prigozhin, son of the late Yevgeny Prigozhin, is said to be the boss of the Wagner Group mercenaries as his father’s heir. Photo/East2West

MOSCOW – Pavel Prigozhin (25), son of the late Yevgeny Prigozhin, will reportedly take over his father’s position by becoming Russian mercenary boss; Wagner Group.

A photo resembling Prigozhin’s will shows Pavel inheriting most of his father’s fortune – including Wagner’s private military company, property and around £100 million in cash.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) think tank reports Pavel is now negotiating with the Russian national guard, Rosgvardia, for the Wagner Group mercenary organization to rejoin the fight in Ukraine.

“A leading Wagner-affiliated Telegram channel announced on October 1 that Yevgeny Prigozhin’s 25-year-old son, Pavel Prigozhin, had taken over ‘command’ of the Wagner Group, and that Pavel Prigozhin was negotiating with Rosgvardia to have the Wagner Group rejoin combat operations in Ukraine,” said ISW, as quoted by The Independent, Tuesday (3/10/2023).

Yevgeny Prigozhin, once an entrepreneur with a catering business who was friendly with President Vladimir Putin—even earning the nickname “Putin’s chef”—amassed a huge fortune before later founding the Kremlin-aligned Wagner Group, by supporting Russia’s war in Ukraine.

However, in August, two months after the 62-year-old led his private militia in a failed uprising against the Russian military leadership, he died in a plane crash outside Moscow. The cause of this incident is still unknown.

Now, a document shared on a Telegram channel, which has not been independently verified, shows that Prigozhin had a will notarized on March 2 and left most of his inheritance to his son.

“All my property…as well as any property I may acquire in the future, I bequeath to Pavel Evgenyevich Prigozhin,” the letter said.

According to the letter, in addition to the Wagner Group, Pavel will inherit around £100 million, a three-storey house in St Petersburg, nine joint stock companies and a stake in Concord, and a catering empire.