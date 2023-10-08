It is no secret that supercomputers are one of the most precious resources in the scientific world. These machines allow, among other things, solve complex problems and make simulations with a high level of precision. Fontier, which is the most powerful supercomputer in the world, is in the hands of the Oak Ridge National Laboratory, in Tennessee, United States.

Now, the country is also home to many other advanced computing systems. One of them is called Pleiades and is operated by NASA. As you can imagine, it is a vitally important tool for many of the research carried out by the US space agency. Let’s look at some details of this amazing piece of computing.

NASA’s most important computing resource

NASA has a building dedicated to housing its supercomputers. We are talking about the Division of Advanced Supercomputing (NAS) at the Ames Research Center, Moffett Field, California. The real star of the place, as you might imagine, is Pleiades, which stands out from many others. It has a performance of 5.95 petaFLOPS (and a theoretical peak of 7.09 petaFLOPS).

NASA’s Advanced Supercomputing Division located at the Ames Research Center

When we talk about petaFLOPS we are referring to a measure of the total performance of the system in question. One petaFLOP is equivalent to 1,000,000,000,000,000 FLOPS or 1,000 teraFLOPS. In figures this seems like a lot, and it really is, but let’s see what place NASA’s most advanced supercomputer occupies in 2023 in the prestigious TOP500 ranking: it is ranked 106.

For comparison, the Frontier supercomputer we mentioned above has a performance of 1.1 exaFLOPS, while our protagonist 5,95 petaFLOPS. To understand the difference between the two a little better, we can see some details. Since “peta” is equivalent to a one with fifteen zeros after it, one exaFLOP is nothing more and nothing less than 1,000 petaFLOPS.

In any case, as we say, we are talking about a lot of calculation capacity. Now, to achieve this, supercomputers make use of an architecture that is slightly different from that of traditional computing, such as the one we find in our home computers. Either Frontier or Pleiades are made up of a huge number of nodes.

Each node is a computing unit that has its own set of hardware. Although they are technically independent units, these they work interconnected with low latency systems and enormous data bandwidth to offer high combined performance, specifically, the one we have seen in the previous lines of this article.

Main display system of Pleiades

Pleiades is made up of 10,410 nodes distributed in 142 racks. Most of the computing power comes from 10,268 Intel core nodes. NASA has used Xeon E5 processors with Broadwell, Haswell, Ivy Bridge and Sandy Bridge microarchitectures. There are also 121 nodes that combine Sandy Bridge, Skylake, and Cascade Lake CPUs with NVIDIA Tesla K40 and V100 GPUs (and subsystem nodes).

At the interconnection level, different versions of NVIDIA’s InfiniBand platform have been used. And, if we talk about the operating system, here everything is Linux territory. The supercomputer uses a solution known as TOSS (Tri-Lab Operating System Stack), designed specifically for use in certain laboratories and agencies in the United States.

One of the simulations achieved with Pleiades

As we can see, it is a mixture of components from different generations. This is because supercomputers are generally designed to be highly scalable. This means that more modern compatible hardware can be added to them over time. In fact, Pleiades went live in December 2008 and has received several updates since then.

The capabilities of the supercomputer have been focused mainly on simulations, data processing, research related to earth sciences, astrophysics and aeronautics, among many others. At the moment, Pleiades does not have a retirement date, so everything seems to indicate that he will continue making his very important contribution to science for much longer.

Images: NASA

