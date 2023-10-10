If you have been wanting to buy a PS5 for a long time, you should know that it can finally be done without problems, that there is plenty of stock and that it has also begun to drop in price directly and indirectly, either with a discount on the 549 euros that it usually costs or with packs that include free games.

Maybe because it combines both things, Amazon’s PlayStation 5 offer is sweepingand it costs 499 euros and also comes with a free game, and not just any one but the new FC 24, once called FIFA, which aims to be one of the best-selling games in 2023 on all the consoles on which it is available. the sale.

It is a very competitive price, although yes, the game is digital and not physical. However, for the price it has right now, few faults can be found, even more so when shipping is completely free to any part of Spain and, predictably, quite fast.

Sony’s new generation star console is now available. With SSD storage and an extensive catalog of exclusives, it promises to rock again for years.

PS5 is selling like hotcakes on Prime Day in October to such an extent that it has crept into the top sales, and that is not even an offer considered as part of this event, at least not officially. You do not need a Prime account and it is not certain that it will end tomorrow at 11:59 p.m.: it may do so or it may continue for more days.

When the so-called Prime Offers Party ends tomorrow we will see if it is possible to continue purchasing this pack or if, on the contrary, those who have missed the opportunity will regret it, although this may have a lot to do with its success today, as the last train to pass to find a price that is very competitive before Christmas passes.

Basically, There will be many people who have decided that, once Prime Day arrives, this is what there isand if there are no more aggressive offers it is because this is the lowest price that will be seen on PS5 in a few months, probably even on Black Friday that will be held on the last Friday of November.

The truth is that regardless of the price, If you are going to spend 499 euros on a console or any other electronic device, Amazon is a completely trustworthy store to do itsince in addition to having express shipments, their after-sales service usually provides a quick response to any incident.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost to you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can consult our affiliate policy here