There are things that make it even easier to understand how the United States video game industry took a tremendous hit in the mid-80s. Ideas that were clearly not going anywhere, like, for example, the Martianada that turned out to be Action Max.

A console that, shooting a gun in recreational mode, invited us to shoot at the screen while VHS videos were played on the television. But how was an interaction between the player and the game achieved if a VHS cannot be interactive? Well, that’s precisely where the issue lies.

The origin of laser tag

From the hand of Worlds of Wonder, a company created by former members of Atari that enjoyed a certain stability during that turbulent time for Americans. In addition to being in charge of distributing the products of Nintendo in the country, it is the company to which we owe one of the great interactive revolutions of that time.

If you’ve ever wondered who came up with the idea of laser tagthe places where you could shoot yourself in the chest with light guns while you walked through its labyrinthine corridors, Worlds of Wonder It is the company that is behind it. In fact, it was his first product and the great success on which he founded his barely six years of life.

But between the fact that ideas do not usually provide enough to live on income for a lifetime and that the agreement with Nintendo left its accounts trembling after some insane commissions, when the Californian company tried to go a little further by reinventing the wheel, that first bombshell could not bear the weight of its failures.

In 1987, a year after the invention of his Lazer Tag, Worlds of Wonder threw Action Max, a video game console that would become the first, and one of the only, to use VHS tapes as support for the format. Crazy that, beyond additional problems, it was clear that it had very short legs.

The Action Max Disaster

In reality, more than a console we could say that it was an accessory, because the Action Max required connecting to a VHS player to play. The idea was that, using a light gun, we would point at the screen to eliminate the targets that appeared in the different games.

With five titles available, one of them based on the movie Blue Thunder and licensed to use the name, the only problem with those movies turned into games was that a VHS does not allow any on-screen interaction. The tape simply runs forward while remaining oblivious to our shots.





If we managed to hit an enemy plane, the console itself added a point to the marker that was on its surface, but the plane continued as if nothing had happened because there was no way to represent its destruction.

That lack of interaction, added to some controversy regarding the pistols of his Leisure Tagwhich caused a police officer to shoot down a suspect by mistaking the toy gun for a real weapon, ended up destroying the chances of success of Worlds of Wonderand the rest of the toy companies of the time ran to steal their ideas from similar formats.

In VidaExtra | The story of Super Mario’s biggest bounce, or how a canceled Popeye the Sailor game became Donkey Kong