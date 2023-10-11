Amazon has launched a limited offer today for the Nintendo Switch with which to get the latest version of Nintendo’s convertible laptop with a 9% discount, which means you could get your hands on it for the modest price of 299 euros. These discounts on the Nintendo console are quite strange, so if you were looking for the OLED model and wanted the white version, there is nothing more to say.

Cheapest OLED switch

Nintendo’s new model offered an improvement that many users were waiting for. It does not change the user experience, which is basically defined by the possibility of converting the portable console into a desktop one, but it is true that in portable mode it is much better than the previous version, at least visually, since the screen It dazzles with its light and color immediately.

Playing in portable mode with this model is a joy, and the games look much better, especially outdoors, where the first generation suffers quite a bit in sunlight.

Run they fly

The problem with the offer is that it is a WOW offer from Amazon (as they have called it), a promotion with a limited number of units that will be sold out when the last available unit is reached. For that reason, you must hurry, since 75% of the units have already flown quickly, and it does not seem that the rest will last too long. It will be a matter of a few hours until the console is no longer available, so prepare your Amazon account and order immediately.

The white model is the one offered

The version that enjoys the offer is the white model, so unfortunately you will not be able to buy the unmistakable and highly demanded Neon model at the same price. Of course, we have been able to try the white model and it is amazing, so not so bad. As always, you can purchase additional joy-cons to give another touch of different color, and in the case of the Dock, you can also place vinyls and decorations in case you are not too convinced by the white color of its finish.

The question now remains whether Black Friday will present us with a similar offer, but it is quite strange to find Nintendo consoles on sale at those times. It is usually a sales period almost as a punishment, so the giant does not see the need to reduce its console much more for Christmas, and it knows that it is a safe purchase.