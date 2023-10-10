There is no doubt that people were looking forward to this discount. It is the only explanation why hours after the start of the Prime Day en Amazon whether it is one of the best-selling products in the window. We talk, of course, about the Cosori oil-free fryer, a model that continues to sweep every promotional season and that now rises to the top in sales with its 6.4-liter version. We tell you what is so special about such a good reputation.

Use: remember that to benefit from these offers you have to be subscribed to Prime.

Cosori, the queen of the sector

The fryers Cosori They are present, today, in many kitchens in our country. Good performance and a fairly reasonable price have helped these brand devices become popular, allowing word of mouth (and the opinions left on Amazon) to do the rest. So much so that there is no promotional event in which the firm does not position itself as one of the best sellers when it comes to talking about this small appliance, a phenomenon that is now repeated again with its model of 6.4 liters.

And it seems that those looking to cook more in less time have agreed to put the Cosori CAF-P583S at the top, something it has achieved thanks to a 21% discount. In exchange for a cheaper price, you get a large capacity fryer (perfect for 4-6 people) with double heating (this way you will ensure that the food is heated more evenly without stirring it manually) that is capable of making you save up to 55% on energy compared to a conventional fryer and also to reduce the time in half compared to the conventional oven, by consuming less electricity.

It has an aluminum basket that also heats up faster thanks to 360Thermo IQ technology and brings 12 preset modes (6 preset menus and 6 function modes). You can customize the time and temperature you want at any time through its panel and it does not require preheating. To give the whole thing a geeky touch, the fryer allows its control from a mobile appwhere you will be able to monitor the progress of your food, set times and temperatures, and receive notifications about the status of your food, among other functions.

Of design Discreet in elegant black color and square lines, it has an elegant look and modern that is sure to fit in any kitchen.

A big discount for Prime Day

If you already see yourself cooking with it and without a drop of oil, know that there are still units left to take it with the aforementioned 21% discount. That makes it stay at 149.99 euros, one of its best historical labels.

Sold and shipped by itself Amazon, You are just one click away from starting to cook healthier. What are you waiting for?