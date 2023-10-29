The “No Russian” mission in 2009’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has been considered one of the most controversial stages of the franchise, and without a doubt in the history of video games. In this mission, players take on the role of CIA agent “Joseph Allen” and infiltrate a terrorist group led by Vladimir Makarov, and to gain their trust, participate in this act.

The mission takes place in a fictional Moscow airport, where the player is a witness or aggressor of a violent attack carried out by paramilitaries under Makarov against innocent civilians. Although players are not required to open fire during the mission, they can do so. “No Russian” shocks with a brutal scene of uncontrolled violence and forces players to participate in the death of numerous unarmed people. With the imminent launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, the villain Makarov has already been confirmed for his first appearance in the reboot of the game.

In an interview with IGN, Mohammad Alavi, one of the developers who worked at Infinity Ward during the creation of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and participated in the creation of “No Russian”, mentioned his surprise at the reaction of players and their feeling regarding the mission. Alavi mentioned that a war veteran who tested the game refused to play the mission, “He enters the level and the doors open and he immediately realizes that they are civilians. And he just puts down the controller and leaves the room. He says : ‘I’m not going to play at this level.’ And I was shocked. I thought, ‘Wow’. OKAY. No. This has a strong reaction from some people.’”

You can read: Player makes mistake at the start of Baldur’s Gate 3 that prevents him from finishing the game, and continues playing for 100 more hours before realizing it

At the same company some Infinity Ward employees also questioned the level, with Alavi mentioning that “I thought they were exaggerating, but they were absolutely right. I remember one person saying, ‘This is offensive. I don’t want to play at this level.'”

When Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was released in 2009, players were offered the option to skip “No Russian” to avoid being part of the moment, Infinity Ward co-founder Jason West himself insisted on this option to allow Players will enjoy the rest of the game if they didn’t agree with the controversial content. Nowadays it would be very difficult for any company to approve something like that, but there is no doubt that they went down in history for including it.

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Threads / Instagram / Discord