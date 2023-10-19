We tell you who the actor is who plays Mr. Wilson, Tim’s neighbor who always hid his face behind the fence, in the mythical Housewives.

Recently, nostalgia invaded televisions again with the arrival on Disney+ of Un botched at home, one of the series most legendary comedy on television created by Carmen Finestra, David McFadzean and Matt Williams that features Tim Allen in front of the cast.

Broadcast between 1991 and 1999, the plot of the series revolves around Tim Taylor, a television presenter of a popular DIY show who, despite calling himself “handyman”, It is a complete disaster when it comes to finishing the projects shown in each program.

Tim’s clumsiness when it comes to finishing projects causes the most hilarious situations in which, in most cases, he has to be helped by his partner Al Borland, the true handyman of the program despite the fact that all the fame goes to Taylor.

Outside the television set, Tim also has to deal with three children and his wife, as well as his neighbor, Mr. Wilson.a man who lives in the house next door and who serves as a friend and advisor to him and the rest of the family.

Who is Mr. Wilson, the mysterious neighbor in A Bumble at Home

The peculiarity that Mr. Wilson has in A Botched House is that You can barely see his face because he always appears behind the garden fence wearing a fisherman’s hat.whose face is never shown throughout the series’ eight seasons.

If you have ever been curious to know Mr. Wilson’s face, below we leave you the photo of the actor who played him in the series, Earl Hindman.

The actor has not stood out much after Un botched at home, but he has been very active in various films and series playing minor roles. Among his credits are participations in Law and Order, Deadline, The Red Spider or Internal Fires, among others.

The entire series of Un botched at home is available in the catalog of Disney+. What do you think of Mr. Wilson’s face? Tell us your impressions in our comments section.