Luis Fonsi has been the second coach to close the team and already has his 14 talents for the next phase. Excited by the voices he has achieved, the coach has formed a very varied team, ready for victory.

The Puerto Rican feels honored that the majority of voices have chosen him as their coach. A very eclectic team, since he is the only coach who has a trio and a duo within his ranks.

Powerful voices and at the same time voices that whisper, the coach thinks that this year he has formed the most complete team of all the years he has been in The Voice.

14 unique voices with which Luis Fonsi aspires to everything this year. An unrepeatable team that is already prepared to give their best in the Battles of The Voice.

This is Luis Fonsi’s team in La Voz 2023

In the latest Blind Auditions gala of La Voz, Luis Fonsi has completed his team with three voices. The Puerto Rican has taken Hayley’s voice, has won the duo Diego and Marina and has taken Angie’s voice.

Luis Fonsi Team La Voz 2023 | Antena3.com

With these three new voices he already has his 14 talents ready to reach the top.

This is Luis Fonsi’s team: Phindile, Alex, Víctor, María del Mar, Gonzalo Sarfatti, Luis Ehapo, Elsa, Rubén Tomás, Alicia, La Llave, Karen, Hayley, Marina and Diego and Angie.